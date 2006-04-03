Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

11718 Posts Posted - 15 Jul 2025 : 03:37:04 Dear President Barrow,



- YOU SAID THE YOUTHS TALK TOO MUCH AND KEEP YOU UP AT NIGHT

The youths you are chastising today, are the same youths who were on the Coalition 2016 caravan, traversing the country with you from Barra to the Kombos. They took videos and pictures and sent them to me for posting on The Coalition 2016 Facebook page. THEY COULD HAVE BEEN ARRESTED AND TORTURED by Yahya Jammeh for doing that. As they followed and cheered for you, you made promises to better their lives by creating quality education , job opportunities, vocational training so that they don’t take the backway. You reneged on your promises by being corrupt, enriching yourself while they wallow in abject poverty. Feeling duped by you, the youths are turning against you. THAT’S WHAT PATRIOTS DO!



- YOU SAID THOSE TALKING TODAY RAN AND WENT TO THE DIASPORA; THAT SOME WERE HIDING UNDER THEIR BEDS

President Barrow, of all the people I knew during the struggle, you were one of the most elusive! I did not know you until the day you were nominated as the Coalition 2016 candidate - and many members of your party didn’t know you either. Although you were a member of the UDP executive , you were nowhere to be found when YOUR ENTIRE EXECUTIVE WAS ARRESTED BY JAMMEH. When she appeared at the TRRC, Binta Nyabally testified that THE WOMEN HID YOU UNDER MR. DARBOE’S DINING TABLE to avoid your arrest. Lest you forget, those Gambians who ran to the diaspora are people who spoke up against the dictatorship because they wrote or said something against him. THEY ARE MORE PATRIOTIC THAN YOU!



- YOU SAID THE PEOPLE IN THE DIASPORA DID NOT DONATE TOWARDS YOUR CAMPAIGN

President Barrow, IT IS THE DIASPORA WHO FUNDED YOUR CAMPAIGN!!! These gallant sons and daughters of The Gambia spent many hours raising funds for your campaign. I know you are quite ungrateful, but those of us who collected those monies and sent it to you, will forever be indebted to them because they gave you money they could have used on their families.



Like the Wollof say, Puruh Duye Gerem Nyammi Daaw. You didn’t fight for Gambia but those you have made your worst enemies, did. They risked their lives for our freedom, some of them died from the wounds inflicted on them. They made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and you shouldn’t be standing there, showing ungratefulness because without them fighting and freeing our country, you wouldn’t have been the ACCIDENTAL PRESIDENT you declared yourself to be during your first interview with Senegalese media.



By AwaSey (Tukulor Sey) A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic