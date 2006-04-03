Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

11708 Posts Posted - 02 Jun 2025 : 20:17:30 President Barrow needs to speak on the Oil and Gas exploration contracts.

—————————————————————————



Under the presidency of Adama Barrow, his government signed Oil and Gas contracts with FAR Gambia Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of FAR Ltd.



The two entities signed a new Joint Operating Agreements for A2 and A5 Blocks with PC Gambia Ltd which, interestingly, is a subsidiary of Petroliam Nasional Bernadette, “PETRONAS”.



New contracts for Blocks A2 and A5 were granted new licenses by the Barrow government effective 1 October 2019. BP also signed a deal to explore for oil and gas off Gambia’s coast in the same year.



Following the signings referred to above, the following announcement was made from State House: “BP representatives met Barrow at the presidential palace but provided no further details about the deal. BP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



From this, it is evident that the deals being struck on behalf of The Gambian People is shrouded in secrecy suggesting that Office of the President was in total charge of the entire process from start to finish.



In view of developments, most of which we are learning from former president Jammeh and open news sources and not from Barrow who’ve said nothing.



President Barrow, who represents the collective interests of the entire Gambian People has yet to report on the outcomes of these negotiations nor on progress regarding Blocks A2 and A5 and the BP deal. The Gambian People deserve a response from their president.



By Sidi Sanneh A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic