Where are the Janneh Commission Appendices?

By Madi Jobarteh



While Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services - The Gambia Dr. Ismaila Ceesay said the Commission did not submit a report on the sale of assets by the Commission, a review of the Janneh Commission report showed that they may have submitted such a report through several appendices which were not part of the volumes. It looks like in addition to the Commission Report, they also submitted several appendices as separate attachments.



For example, in Vol. 1 & 2, the report made reference to Appendix 1 stating that a “Report on the disposal of vehicles and other movable assets is attached in Appendix 1.”



In the same volumes, it also stated that, “The Receiver has since done a good job and the accounts they presented are attached hereto marked in Appendix 1.”



Furthermore, in another part of the Report, the Commission identified a certain bank account and noted where the sources of money came from. One of those sources was listed as, “Proceeds from Public Auctions of Vehicles e.g. tractors and so on. A copy of the Bank Statement is attached hereto in Appendix 1.”



There are appendices related to, “The Secretaries presented their “write ups#8223; on the visits and these are attached to this Report in Appendix 5.”



“Inventories of the vehicles have been taken by the appropriate experts and these are attached to this report in Appendix 1.”



In Volume 4 relating to Jammeh’s companies and charities, it made reference to “Appendix 5 of the Receivership Report of Augustus Prom.”



Thus, what is evident is that the Ministry of Justice only published on its website all the volumes except Vol. 4 and the appendices.



A review of the volumes shows that there may have been at least 20 appendices from the Commission submitted to the Ministry of Justice.



Where are the appendices? The public needs to see them. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone