Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

11701 Posts Posted - 13 May 2025 : 17:27:52 'Emergency Cabinet Meeting on Jammeh Assets



We have just learnt that the President at State House of The Gambia Adama Barrow PORG has convened an 'emergency' cabinet meeting today, May 13 on the sale of the Jammeh assets.



The cabinet meeting is coming at 14 days after the publication of a damning investigative report by The Republic on the sale and disposal of Jammeh assets. The publication, which highlighted numerous incidents of wrongdoing was followed by three consecutive days of protests by youths of the country led by a youth movement, Gambians Against Looted Assets (GALA) during which 27 people including GALA members were arbitrarily arrested and detained in various police stations for days. Several protesters including journalists were assaulted by armed police of The Gambia Police Force.



While we welcome this 'emergency' meeting, we consider it too late and unresponsive the exigencies of the moment.



Notwithstanding, we wish to make the following demands to the President:



1. The President and cabinet to honestly and directly consider all issues surrounding the sale and disposal of Jammeh assets including the adherence to the rule of law, ethical and professional standards, and the role of past and current officials and the nature of decisions and actions taken on this matter.



2. To remove the Inspector General of The Gambia Police Force Seedy Muctarr Touray from office for violating the Constitution and the Public Order Act in denying citizens to protest leading to the use of excessive force, torture and inhuman treatment of protesters.



3. To instruct the Attorney General's Chambers & Ministry of Justice ,the Gambia to open criminal investigations on the conduct of police during the protests to ensure justice and accountability for any human rights violations.



4. To institute an independent inquiry comprising men and women of impeccable track record to review all reports, sales, assets, roles, decisions and actions connected to the sale and disposal of Jammeh assets.



5. To make a national address to inform the public of the outcome of the 'emergency' cabinet meeting and the steps taken to ensure transparency and accountability. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic