Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

11696 Posts Posted - 07 May 2025 : 21:06:56 ALERT!!!



EFSCRJ Calls on the Police to Protect to Protest



We have learnt with grave concern that the Inspector General of Police Seedy Muctarr Touray has denied a citizen group, GALA the right to protest.



The Public Order Act only requires a permit where there is a procession (section 5) and use of public address system (section 6). Other than that citizens do not need any permit to assemble in a place to demonstrate. Therefore this police letter has no bearing on a protest that does not involve procession and the use of a loudspeaker!



It is indeed disturbing that the IGP is once again blatantly obstructing the exercise of a constitutionally protected right. This decision is anti democratic which further exposes that the police are yet to embrace tangible security sector reforms.



We therefore call on the IGP to rescind his decision and grant permission and full security to both protesters and non-protesters alike.



We urge citizens to fully exercise their rights and abide by the law. To peacefully assemble is a right that requires no police authorization.



We are hereby alerting the Attorney General and Minister of Justice as well as the National Human Rights Commission about this decision by the police to ensure corrective measures. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic