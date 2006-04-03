Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

11679 Posts Posted - 17 Apr 2025 : 14:14:27 WHAT AREAS CONSTITUTED THE COLONY IN COLONIAL GAMBIA.

By Dembo Fatty



Quite often many a Gambian are of the believe that the Colony constituted of only the island of St Mary's which unfortunately is not the case.



Several patches of land across the country were part of the Colony as follows:



1. Island of St Mary's was purchased on April 23, 1816.



2. Mccarthy Island was purchased in 1823.



3. The Ceded Mile was acquired in 1826. It was an area one mile in breadth and 36 miles in length along the coast. The area was further extended in 1832 at the end of the Barra War.



4. Kombo St Mary's acquired in 1840 and extended in 1853 which led to the death of Mansa Suling Jatta of Busumbala. It covered from Denton Bridge to Abuko Nature Reserve.



5. Albreda which was exchanged with France in 1857



6. Some parts of Foni, most likely Foni Berefet. It had no chief and no District Tribunal. The Commissioner in Brikama was the head of the Tribunal of only four villages. These villages were Berefet, Kangibina, Somita and Jibot.



By our Independence Instruments, all Crown lands reverted to the State. This means that these areas are state lands. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic