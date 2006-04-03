Author Topic Momodou





EFSCRJ Demands Justice and Socioeconomic Support for April 10/11 Victims



A quarter of a century ago, 14 students and a Red Cross volunteer/journalist and baby lay dead with many more sustaining physical and psychological injuries when the nation’s own security forces willfully rained bullets on them at the orders of the powers that be led by Dictator Yaya Jammeh and his vice president Isatou Njie Saidy.



For 25 years, there has been no meaningful and lasting justice while lives were lost, and livelihoods and futures destroyed. Twenty five years today, EFSCRJ laments with deep grief the lack of justice, accountability, reparations, and total closure in this darkest chapter in the life of the nation.



We receive with satisfaction the TRRC Recommendations espoused in its Final Report. It recommended the following:



1. The training of security forces on crowd control with the appropriate equipment provided by the Government.

2. The Government to declare April 10 and 11 as school holidays and develop other memorialization events in furtherance of the Never Again agenda.

3. The creation of a grievances communication channel for authorities to hear students.

4. The creation of rehabilitation centres to provide medical and other support for victims left permanently incapacitated, mentally and physically.

5. The prosecution and banning from holding public office of Yaya Jammeh (for life) and Isatou Njie Saidy (for 10 years) for their roles in the massacre of the students,

6. To make tangible efforts to identify Badgie, a PIU officer implicated by Sainabou Camara and accused of torturing with the view to prosecuting him.



We note with appreciation that the Gambia Government has accepted these recommendations in its White Paper.



Notwithstanding, we lament that, while the Special Tribunal is in the process of creation, the Government is not making the necessary efforts to implement the rest of the recommendations, most of which bear no costs. For example, while security sector reforms are claimed to be taking place and equipped with new gears, we are worried at the constant use of excessive force by security forces during public assemblies.



Furthermore, until now, not only has the Government failed to declare April 10 and 11 as school holidays, but the Government does not even issue a public statement to recognise the day. Meanwhile, there is absolutely no event or monument to memorialize these darkest days in our history.



We find this to be indeed concerning and disappointing from a government that emerged as a result of the struggles of Gambians including those students who lost their lives, sustained injuries, and lost their futures in confronting the Dictatorship for their country.



Considering the foregoing, EFSCRJ hereby calls on the President and his Government and the National Assembly to create or facilitate the following:



1. Declare from today, April 10 and 11 as school holidays throughout the Gambia,



2. Create a monument reflecting April 10 and 11 in every region of the Gambia,



3. Commemorate April 10 and 11 annually with an event and a public statement,



4. Develop teaching and learning materials on April 10 and 11 that encapsulates the ideals of human rights, good citizenship, and democracy to be incorporated in school curricula,



5. Expedite the setting up and operations of the Special Tribunal to seek the prosecute of adversely mentioned individuals including Yaya Jammeh and Isatou Njie Saidy,



6. Ensure that the police henceforth refrain from violent crackdown and unnecessary and excessive use of force on protesters throughout the Gambia,



7. Provide free medical and educational opportunities for all April 10 and 11 survivors from primary to tertiary levels,



8. Provide financial support for the survivors of April 10 and 11 for the rest of their lives,



9. Declare April 10 and 11 as crimes against humanity given the wanton killing, torture and sexual violence meted out to victims.



10. Remove all security officers and civilian officials from public office who were adversely mentioned for their involvement or roles in the April 10 and 11 massacre.



We remind the Gambia Government led by Pres. Adama Barrow that they have a moral and legal duty to ensure justice and accountability for the victims of April 10 and 11. Failure of this duty tantamount to a betrayal that severely undermines the Never Again mantra.



