Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

11670 Posts Posted - 06 Apr 2025 : 14:53:39 Obituary Announcement



It is with profound sadness that the UDP announces the passing of His Excellency Dr. Momodou Lamin Sidat Jobe, a distinguished senior member of the United Democratic Party (UDP), who departed this life on Sunday April 7, 2025, in Dakar, Senegal, after a prolonged illness.



Dr. Sidat Jobe was a revered statesman, scholar, and diplomat whose lifelong dedication to education, diplomacy, and democracy left an indelible mark on The Gambia and beyond. He served as a Lecturer at the University of Dakar (now Cheikh Anta Diop University) before embarking on a distinguished career at UNESCO, where he contributed significantly until his retirement.



His unwavering principles shone during his tenure as Minister of Foreign Affairs under President Yahya Jammeh’s administration, where he resigned in protest to the expulsion of a British diplomat without his consent. This act of courage defined his commitment to justice, leading him to become a vocal critic of the Jammeh regime. Dr. Sidat Jobe played a pivotal role in mobilizing Gambians in the diaspora to restore democracy, culminating in his appointment as Ambassador of The Gambia to France under the Coalition 2016 government.



A devoted member of the UDP Foreign Affairs Committee, he tirelessly championed the party’s growth and development. Dr. Sidat Jobe is survived by his three children, who remain a testament to his legacy of love and service. Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.



May his gentle soul rest in eternal peace.



Tribute to a Luminary



H.E. Dr. Momodou Lamin Sidat Jobe was a beacon of integrity and resilience. A scholar turned diplomat, he devoted his life to uplifting others through education, principled leadership, and unyielding advocacy for democracy. His resignation as Foreign Minister—a bold stand against authoritarianism—exemplified his moral fortitude, inspiring countless Gambians to join the fight for freedom.



Even in exile, Dr. Sidat Jobe’s resolve never wavered. He became a unifying force, bridging diasporic efforts to dismantle oppression, and later, as Ambassador, he restored dignity to Gambian diplomacy. His contributions to the UDP were rooted in a vision of unity and progress, ensuring the party’s voice resonated globally.



Beyond his public service, he was a loving father and mentor, nurturing future generations with wisdom and compassion. Though he has left us, his legacy as a defender of justice and democracy endures. Let us honour his memory by continuing the work he began.



“A nation is uplifted by the courage of its people—and Dr. Sidat Jobe was courage personified.”



Rest in power, dear Sir. Your light guides us still.







UDP MEDIA TEAM A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic