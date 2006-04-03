Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

The Point: Mar 12, 2025

Article By: Momodou Jawo



https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/jammeh-victims-reacts-to-boras-death-mangangs-arrest-warrant



Victims of former President Yahya Jammeh’s brutality have reacted to the recent death of former Brigadier General Bora Colley of the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF), who died while in military custody. Work opportunities in Saudi Arabia





They are urging the government to swiftly pursue legal action against the alleged junglers and perpetrators of the Jammeh regime, highlighting the critical need for accountability, as many of the accused could potentially pass away before any trials commence.



Furthermore, the victims have reacted to the arrest warrant issued for the infamous serial killer Sanna Manjang, who escaped from the country following Jammeh's surprising defeat in the 2016 presidential election.



In an interview with The Point, Baba Hydara, the son of the late Deyda Hydara and a founding member of Victims Centre reacted to the death of Bora Colley, who had been detained by the GAF as investigations surrounding his voluntary return to the country, among other matters, were underway, saying: “As we are in the month of Ramadan, I pray that Almighty Allah grants him forgiveness for his shortcomings. Nonetheless, it is essential to acknowledge that he has committed heinous crimes during Jammeh's regime.”



"As I always say, we live in a civilized society, so we must adhere to the rule of law. Bora Colley is an individual accused of committing numerous crimes in our nation. It would be gratifying for us to see him survive and face the justice system in court."



“As victims, we welcome the government's initiative to establish a special criminal court that will address the crimes committed during the previous regime. However, the ongoing delays in bringing the accused to justice are causing further confusion. As victims, we have been waiting for far too long, and the tragic death of Bora Colley serves as a stark reminder of the toll this prolonged delay has taken on us,” he emphasised.



“I would have felt a profound sense of relief to see someone who played a role in my father's murder brought to court, as it would allow my family and me to pursue the justice we rightfully deserve. If we don’t take action soon, there is a significant risk that many of the accused may pass away, making it increasingly difficult for the victims to achieve justice and for the truth to be revealed.”



On the arrest warrant of Sanna Manjang, he said: “Manjang is a person who has been identified as having participated in the death of my father. Therefore, I welcome the news regarding the issuance of the arrest warrant.”



“I strongly implore the government to take all necessary actions to secure the arrest of Manjang. It is our collective understanding that he is currently in Guinea Bissau. Therefore, I urge the government to leverage its strong relations with Guinea Bissau to facilitate Manjang's extradition to our country where he can finally face justice.”



Sheriff Kijera, former chairman of the Victims’ Centre, expressed his profound shock at the news of Bora Colley's death, stating, "this tragic event has deeply affected the victims' community.”



“Equally frustrating is the government's failure to establish the necessary mechanisms to hold these perpetrators accountable while they are still alive. It is disheartening to see our government hesitating to create a special tribunal to bring Yahya Jammeh and his associates to justice."



"It is profoundly disappointing that we have failed to establish a proper mechanism to put Bora Colley on trial. This situation is unjust not only for Colley but also for his family, as he remains in military detention without being charged or presented before a competent court to address the allegations against him that were purportedly made by the junglers."



"We believe that victims deserve complete compensation, especially in light of the Justice Minister's claims regarding post-TRRC prosecutions. The minister contends that the government requires approximately US$60 million—around seven billion dalasis—to prosecute Jammeh and a few of his close associates. It is confusing to allocate US$60 million for the prosecution of a small group of criminals while offering a mere US$4 million in compensation to their victims. This is utterly insufficient,” he postulated.



Kijera stated: “I think the amount the government allocated to victims, compared to what they are requesting for the prosecution, is a slap in the face to the victims, and the government can’t even keep up with promises and responsibilities to fully compensate the victims.”



He stated that many of the victims suffer from severe medical issues, and some are even facing life-threatening conditions.



