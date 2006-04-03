Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Politics Forum

Politics: Gambian politics

ECOWAS heads of state approves special tribunal New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

11637 Posts Posted - 15 Dec 2024 : 22:02:58



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 15 DECEMBER 2024

THE AUTHORITY OF HEADS OF STATE OF ECOWAS APPROVES THE ESTABLISHMENT OF THE SPECIAL TRIBUNAL FOR THE GAMBIA TO PROSECUTE PERPETRATORS OF GROSS HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS



At the 66th Ordinary Session of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government held in Abuja, Nigeria, on 15 December 2024, a landmark decision was made to establish the Special Tribunal for The Gambia. This Decision also included the adoption of the Statute for the Tribunal, which will ensure justice and accountability for gross human rights violations committed between July 1994 and January 2017.



This historic development marks a significant step forward for The Gambia, the region, and the international community. It is the first time ECOWAS has partnered with a member state to establish an internationalized tribunal to prosecute crimes of such gravity committed within a member state’s territory.



Background



In 2018, the Government of The Gambia established the Truth, Reconciliation, and Reparations Commission (TRRC) to investigate and document gross human rights violations committed during this period. The TRRC collected extensive testimonies from victims, witnesses, and perpetrators, and in its November 2021 report, recommended reparations, institutional reforms, and the prosecution of individuals bearing the greatest responsibility for these atrocities.



Recognizing that some crimes, such as torture, cruel and inhumane treatment, and other international crimes, were not adequately addressed under domestic law, the Government of The Gambian sought to establish an internationalized tribunal. In October 2022, The Gambia formally proposed a partnership with ECOWAS to create a Special Tribunal that integrates both domestic and international legal frameworks to ensure accountability and justice for victims.



Structure and Mandate of the Special Tribunal

The Special Tribunal for The Gambia will be an independent, sui generis institution, combining elements of both domestic and international law. Its structure will include Gambian, ECOWAS. and International Judges, prosecutors, and staff, along with international experts as necessary. The Tribunal will have jurisdiction over international crimes as well as serious violations under Gambian law.



While headquartered in The Gambia, the Tribunal will have the flexibility to hold proceedings in a third country if required for practical or security reasons. It will operate with full judicial and operational independence.



Statements of Gratitude and Commitment

H.E. President Adama Barrow expressed deep gratitude to the ECOWAS Heads of State for approving this monumental decision.



The Government of The Gambia also extend its appreciation to the ECOWAS community, members of The Gambia - ECOWAS Joint Technical Committee, other stakeholders and our bilateral and multilateral development partners who provided technical, moral, and financial support toward this achievement.



The Attorney General and Minister of Justice of The Gambia reaffirms the Government’s commitment to ensuring justice for victims, promoting national reconciliation, and fostering a more equitable society.



———— END ———



For media inquiries, please contact:

Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice Banjul, The Gambia

info@moj.gov.gm PRESS RELEASEFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 15 DECEMBER 2024THE AUTHORITY OF HEADS OF STATE OF ECOWAS APPROVES THE ESTABLISHMENT OF THE SPECIAL TRIBUNAL FOR THE GAMBIA TO PROSECUTE PERPETRATORS OF GROSS HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONSAt the 66th Ordinary Session of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government held in Abuja, Nigeria, on 15 December 2024, a landmark decision was made to establish the Special Tribunal for The Gambia. This Decision also included the adoption of the Statute for the Tribunal, which will ensure justice and accountability for gross human rights violations committed between July 1994 and January 2017.This historic development marks a significant step forward for The Gambia, the region, and the international community. It is the first time ECOWAS has partnered with a member state to establish an internationalized tribunal to prosecute crimes of such gravity committed within a member state’s territory.BackgroundIn 2018, the Government of The Gambia established the Truth, Reconciliation, and Reparations Commission (TRRC) to investigate and document gross human rights violations committed during this period. The TRRC collected extensive testimonies from victims, witnesses, and perpetrators, and in its November 2021 report, recommended reparations, institutional reforms, and the prosecution of individuals bearing the greatest responsibility for these atrocities.Recognizing that some crimes, such as torture, cruel and inhumane treatment, and other international crimes, were not adequately addressed under domestic law, the Government of The Gambian sought to establish an internationalized tribunal. In October 2022, The Gambia formally proposed a partnership with ECOWAS to create a Special Tribunal that integrates both domestic and international legal frameworks to ensure accountability and justice for victims.Structure and Mandate of the Special TribunalThe Special Tribunal for The Gambia will be an independent, sui generis institution, combining elements of both domestic and international law. Its structure will include Gambian, ECOWAS. and International Judges, prosecutors, and staff, along with international experts as necessary. The Tribunal will have jurisdiction over international crimes as well as serious violations under Gambian law.While headquartered in The Gambia, the Tribunal will have the flexibility to hold proceedings in a third country if required for practical or security reasons. It will operate with full judicial and operational independence.Statements of Gratitude and CommitmentH.E. President Adama Barrow expressed deep gratitude to the ECOWAS Heads of State for approving this monumental decision.The Government of The Gambia also extend its appreciation to the ECOWAS community, members of The Gambia - ECOWAS Joint Technical Committee, other stakeholders and our bilateral and multilateral development partners who provided technical, moral, and financial support toward this achievement.The Attorney General and Minister of Justice of The Gambia reaffirms the Government’s commitment to ensuring justice for victims, promoting national reconciliation, and fostering a more equitable society.———— END ———For media inquiries, please contact:Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice Banjul, The Gambia A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washington Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2024 Nijii This page was generated in 0.05 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |