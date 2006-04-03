No President Should Serve More Than Two Terms.

Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

11635 Posts Posted - 30 Nov 2024 : 11:45:14

By Madi Jobarteh



Over the past year, Gambians have been hearing Pres. Barrow and his surrogates confirming that he will seek a third term in 2026. In fact, some of his ministers, parliamentarians, advisors and NPP members have gone further in making the ridiculous claim that 2017 – 2021 was not the first term of the President! They claim that that first term belonged to the 2016 Coalition. Some of them have likened Barrow to Kagame and therefore the Gambia should also follow Rwanda’s example of what they call “continuity and stability”. Some even said no one can force Barrow not to seek another term. To say these comments are pathetic is an understatement.



These dishonest and sycophantic comments by two-tongued politicians and surrogates must concern Gambians hence all citizens must also speak up as the very soul and future of this nation are at stake. In this regard, it is necessary to begin by reminding Barrow and his two-tongued surrogates of their own words and history. The time has come for Gambians to refuse to be silent and leave the narrative to those who have shown their disdain for democracy and the good governance of this country.



Adama Barrow’s words in his 2016 Manifesto,



“In this regard, I have offered myself as an Independent Candidate who will serve for only three years at the head of a broad-based and inclusive Coalition Government … that would establish the foundation of a democratic system of administration that would put an end to the culture of impunity and self-perpetuating rule ...” (



Barrow further outlined in his Manifesto a set of objectives which include, “eradicate vestiges of the self-perpetuating rule” and would subject Section 63(1) of the 1997 Constitution to a referendum to introduce a two-term limit. In the MOU of his Coalition, they stated that their goal is, “to put an end to impunity and self-perpetuating rule” and to “institutionalize term limits.”



Here is someone who started by saying he was going to be in office for only 3 years, only to extend that to 5 years, and now he is going for 10 years. Still, he is not satisfied but is practically looking for 15 years and most likely will seek 20 years. In effect, this means Barrow only wants to be president for life!



To defend Barrow’s insatiable hunger for power, some of his surrogates have resorted to constitutional gymnastics by claiming that the 1997 Constitution does not have a term limit hence Barrow is not barred from seeking another term. Indeed, just as there is no term limit in the Constitution but also the Constitution did not require a president to seek a third term at all. After all, the 1997 Constitution has been condemned by Barrow and all Gambians that it is not fit for purpose precisely because there is no term limit.



For that matter, Barrow’s 2016 Manifesto as well as the Coalition MOU and indeed all Gambians agreed that the country needs a new constitution with an entrenched presidential term limit. Hence it is dishonest to now revert to that Constitution as the basis to seek a third term.



But while they hide behind the 1997 Constitution, we can remind them that it was Barrow himself who inaugurated the Constitutional Review Commission (CRC) purposely to write a new constitution. In his statement while inaugurating the CRC Commissioners on June 4, 2017, at State House, Barrow said, “In this regard, as a citizen, I hold the view, as some other Gambians do, that a two-term limit for all Heads of State of the Republic should be entrenched in the new Constitution.” (President Barrow Urges Presidential Term-limit – The Standard Newspaper | Gambia).



In Section 6 of the CRC Act, one of the functions categorically given to the Commission was to write a constitution with a presidential term limit. Therefore, what has changed now for Barrow, and now supported by a bunch of official sycophants to now claim that he should seek a third and even a fourth term?



One of the key surrogates of the President in support of a third term bid is Minister Ismaila Ceesay. But Ismaila is on record for scolding Barrow for betraying the three-year agreement! In a 2019 Fatu Network interview Ismaila Ceesay said it would be a “bad precedent for our democracy” if Barrow were to renege on his promise to step down after three years. By then Ismaila and his disgraced party had not joined Barrow’s NPP. Why is he supporting Barrow to seek a 3rd term bid today?



Once again, I maintain that Pres. Adama Barrow needs advice to save himself at least, if not to save the Gambia. Seeking a third term is not in the best interest of the Gambia, much less himself. One need not be a prophet or political scientist to know that the longer an African president stays in power the more vulnerable one becomes to corruption and abuse thereby threatening the peace and stability of one’s country. Already the Gambia is in a deep cesspool of corruption and widespread discontentment due to the inefficiency of Barrow’s Government and poor leadership.



The fact is Barrow, at a personal level, does not have the capacity in any form to improve the governance and development trajectory of this country which is in shambles. Thus, another five years cannot be any better other than further entrenching corruption and discontentment which are threats to national stability and to his own future. Those pushing him for a third term are only interested in their selfish interests and care less about national interest much more Barrow’s own interest.



