Posted - 07 Oct 2024 : 21:22:25 Press Statement



Establishment of the Edward Francis Small Centre for Rights and Justice



I am pleased to announce that I have formally registered and established the Edward Francis Small Centre for Rights and Justice in the Gambia henceforth.



The Centre draws its name and inspiration from its namesake, Edward Francis Small, who was a pioneering activist for human rights and democracy, a journalist for truth, a trade unionist for workers rights, a fighter for farmers and the conscience keeper through whose struggles and uncompromising stances for equality and justice the Independence of the Gambia eventually emerged. The Centre intends to continue the work and legacy of EF Small to pursue the creation of a better, democratic, just and prosperous Gambia.



Our motto is Freedom, Equality, Transparency and Accountability.



The EF Small Centre for Rights and Justice (EFSCRJ) is a human rights organization whose mission is the promotion and protection of human rights using national, regional, and international instruments, mechanisms, tools, and processes. We fulfil this mandate by engaging in public education, capacity building, advocacy, activism, strategic litigation, campaigns, research, knowledge production, and forging partnerships



Through our strategies, we would provide individuals, communities, organizations and institutions in the country the tools with which to become better and effective human rights defenders, promoters and monitors, and ready to hold the State and all its agencies accountable for the legal obligations they have and for their acts of omission and commission.



In line with the creeds that EF Small lived by, the Centre stands ready to be held responsible for the decisions and actions it takes. Our core values of accountability, independence, credibility, transparency, impartiality, justice, inclusivity, and integrity would guide our relationships with the people, partners and entities we would work with.



We submit to and uphold all human rights principles and standards as the foundation of our management, governance, operations, and decision-making processes and structures. Accountability, transparency and full disclosure would characterize our utilization and management of resources in our care. For that matter, and to guarantee our independence and objectivity, the Centre will not be seeking funding and partnerships from entities and individuals that have the potential to control and limit us.



As we hold the Gambia in trust for our children and posterity, the EF Small Centre for Rights and Justice would champion good governance, culture of human rights, accountability, respect for the rule of law and due process, as well as the right to development and ethical leadership both within the state and society including businesses, political parties and development partners.



We hold that a better Gambia is possible where public institutions are accountable to the people, public wealth is put only for the service and wellbeing of our people, and there is zero tolerance for corruption and impunity. We would call for the judicious use of public wealth, strengthen institutions of governance, demand efficiency and optimal performance from public service providers, challenge injustices, inequalities and discrimination in the society and show the people the power and voice they have and how to use them for their own benefit.



One hundred years ago, EF Small shouted, no taxation without representation. Today, one hundred years later, Gambians elect their own representatives and pay taxes yet continue to suffer inadequate opportunities, poor and erratic services and gross inequalities, injustices and discrimination in their homes and communities. We will come to their defense.



We wish to inform all Gambians that EF Small Centre is your organization. We welcome all citizens, communities, organizations, institutions and individuals, in the public and private sectors, political parties, the media and civil society and across the country to work with us and create a better, more prosperous, more enabling and more equal Gambia which rests on a foundation of human rights and dignity, and the rule of law.



As we seek to fully establish our programs, structures, tools and processes, we will be providing updates on our progress.



Madi Jobarteh

Chief Servant

EF Small Centre for Rights and Justice

For Freedom, Equality, Transparency and Accountability.