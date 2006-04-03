Author Topic Momodou





Pan-African group awards activists Madi, Taal

The Stanard: September 2, 2024



By Omar Bah

https://standard.gm/pan-african-group-awards-activists-madi-taal/



Africans Rising, a Pan-African movement of people and organisations working for unity, justice, peace and dignity has awarded Gambian activists Madi Jobarteh and Salieu Taal for their valuable contribution to Africa’s civil society space. The duo received their awards at an event in Accra, Ghana, over the weekend.



According to Africans Rising, the awards are in recognition of Mr Jobarteh and Taal’s resilience, positive defiance and relentlessly demanding the ethos of transparent leadership, accountability and good governance from African governments.





“You have dared to demand justice from unscrupulous governments and repressive regimes that have shown little or no regard for human rights and the rule of law. As defenders of the defenseless, you have consistently charted pathways to justice– blazing the trail for social justice, good governance, and the rule of law,” the group said.



It added: “You are among those who always do the heavy lifting but refuse to take the credit for it! You gave your lives to social justice, accountable governance and ethical leadership at a time when activism and advocacy were not trendy labels. We forever celebrate you for being a long-standing comrades of Africans Rising.”



