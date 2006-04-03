Bantaba in Cyberspace
Momodou



Posted - 15 Jul 2024 :  15:01:39
Parliament Upholds Ban on Female Genital Mutilation, Rejects Repeal Bill in Landmark Vote

Gambiaj.com - (BANJUL, The Gambia) - In a pivotal session of the parliament on Monday, the Women (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which sought to repeal the ban on female genital mutilation (FGM), was decisively rejected... Full Story Here:
https://www.gambiaj.com/parliament-upholds-ban-on-female-genital-mutilation-rejects-repeal-bill-in-landmark-vote/
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
