Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

11567 Posts Posted - 15 Jul 2024 : 15:01:39 Parliament Upholds Ban on Female Genital Mutilation, Rejects Repeal Bill in Landmark Vote



Gambiaj.com - (BANJUL, The Gambia) - In a pivotal session of the parliament on Monday, the Women (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which sought to repeal the ban on female genital mutilation (FGM), was decisively rejected... Full Story Here:

