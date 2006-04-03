Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Politics Forum

Politics: Gambian politics

GLOBAL BRIDGES Ministry signs MOU. New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic toubab1020





12298 Posts Posted - 08 Jul 2024 : 15:55:28

From The Point Newspaper on Jul 5, 2024, 11:10 AM



===================



Article By: Momodou Jawo



The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Welfare on Thursday 27th June 2024 presided over the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Gender Ministry and Global Bridges at the Ministry’s Office Complex in Kanifing.



The signing ceremony of the MoU marks a significant milestone in the partnership between MoGCSW and Global Bridges. It reflects a shared commitment to enhancing the welfare and protection of vulnerable children and other at-risk groups in The Gambia.



The collaboration is expected to bring about substantial improvements in service delivery and support mechanism, ensuring that more children receive the care and assistance they need.



Speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary at MoGCSW, Roheyatou Kah said that the main objectives of the MoU is to foster collaboration on upgrading service and support for vulnerable children in The Gambia.



She highlighted the significant contributions of Global Bridges on the welfare of the children at the Bakoteh Shelter for Children and Home for the Elderly.



Madam Kah elaborated on the various Social Welfare Programmes promoted and implemented by Global Bridges to support the government's efforts in protecting the rights and welfare of orphans and vulnerable children. She emphasised the crucial role Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) play in these efforts and commended Global Bridges for their philanthropist support.



"Global Bridges has been instrumental in providing essential services and support to the children at Bakoteh Shelter and the Home for the Elderly. Their contributions have greatly enhanced the quality of life for these vulnerable groups," PS Kah posited.



On her part, the Director of Planning under the Ministry, Ida Jatta, expressed gratitude to Global Bridges for their unwavering humanitarian support. She described Global Bridges as a vital partner in the country's development, particularly in the realm of social welfare and humanitarian service provision.



Nancy Jallow, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Global Bridges, said that her NGO is known for its humanitarian initiative and has been actively involved in various social welfare projects across The Gambia.



“Our work at Bakoteh Shelter for Children and Home for the Elderly has been particularly noteworthy, providing critical resources and support to the institution," she noted.



She pointed out that the MoU will go a long way in strengthening the partnership with the Ministry and also help in addressing the needs of the most vulnerable population. She further said that the MoU would pave the way for more comprehensive and sustainable support programs for vulnerable children with Gambian philanthropist leading resources mobilisation.



The signing ceremony concluded with a presentation of a Certificate of Appreciation to Global Bridges.



The MOU between MoGCSW and Global Bridges is a promising development that underscores the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing social welfare issues. It is a beacon of hope for vulnerable children in The Gambia, promising a brighter and more secure future for them.



From The Point Newspaper on Jul 5, 2024, 11:10 AM===================Article By: Momodou JawoThe Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Welfare on Thursday 27th June 2024 presided over the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Gender Ministry and Global Bridges at the Ministry’s Office Complex in Kanifing.The signing ceremony of the MoU marks a significant milestone in the partnership between MoGCSW and Global Bridges. It reflects a shared commitment to enhancing the welfare and protection of vulnerable children and other at-risk groups in The Gambia.The collaboration is expected to bring about substantial improvements in service delivery and support mechanism, ensuring that more children receive the care and assistance they need.Speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary at MoGCSW, Roheyatou Kah said that the main objectives of the MoU is to foster collaboration on upgrading service and support for vulnerable children in The Gambia.She highlighted the significant contributions of Global Bridges on the welfare of the children at the Bakoteh Shelter for Children and Home for the Elderly.Madam Kah elaborated on the various Social Welfare Programmes promoted and implemented by Global Bridges to support the government's efforts in protecting the rights and welfare of orphans and vulnerable children. She emphasised the crucial role Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) play in these efforts and commended Global Bridges for their philanthropist support."Global Bridges has been instrumental in providing essential services and support to the children at Bakoteh Shelter and the Home for the Elderly. Their contributions have greatly enhanced the quality of life for these vulnerable groups," PS Kah posited.On her part, the Director of Planning under the Ministry, Ida Jatta, expressed gratitude to Global Bridges for their unwavering humanitarian support. She described Global Bridges as a vital partner in the country's development, particularly in the realm of social welfare and humanitarian service provision.Nancy Jallow, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Global Bridges, said that her NGO is known for its humanitarian initiative and has been actively involved in various social welfare projects across The Gambia.“Our work at Bakoteh Shelter for Children and Home for the Elderly has been particularly noteworthy, providing critical resources and support to the institution," she noted.She pointed out that the MoU will go a long way in strengthening the partnership with the Ministry and also help in addressing the needs of the most vulnerable population. She further said that the MoU would pave the way for more comprehensive and sustainable support programs for vulnerable children with Gambian philanthropist leading resources mobilisation.The signing ceremony concluded with a presentation of a Certificate of Appreciation to Global Bridges.The MOU between MoGCSW and Global Bridges is a promising development that underscores the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing social welfare issues. It is a beacon of hope for vulnerable children in The Gambia, promising a brighter and more secure future for them. Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washington Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2024 Nijii This page was generated in 0.05 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |