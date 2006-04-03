|
From The Point Newspaper on Jul 5, 2024, 11:10 AM
===================
Article By: Momodou Jawo
The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Welfare on Thursday 27th June 2024 presided over the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Gender Ministry and Global Bridges at the Ministry’s Office Complex in Kanifing.
The signing ceremony of the MoU marks a significant milestone in the partnership between MoGCSW and Global Bridges. It reflects a shared commitment to enhancing the welfare and protection of vulnerable children and other at-risk groups in The Gambia.
The collaboration is expected to bring about substantial improvements in service delivery and support mechanism, ensuring that more children receive the care and assistance they need.
Speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary at MoGCSW, Roheyatou Kah said that the main objectives of the MoU is to foster collaboration on upgrading service and support for vulnerable children in The Gambia.
She highlighted the significant contributions of Global Bridges on the welfare of the children at the Bakoteh Shelter for Children and Home for the Elderly.
Madam Kah elaborated on the various Social Welfare Programmes promoted and implemented by Global Bridges to support the government's efforts in protecting the rights and welfare of orphans and vulnerable children. She emphasised the crucial role Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) play in these efforts and commended Global Bridges for their philanthropist support.
"Global Bridges has been instrumental in providing essential services and support to the children at Bakoteh Shelter and the Home for the Elderly. Their contributions have greatly enhanced the quality of life for these vulnerable groups," PS Kah posited.
On her part, the Director of Planning under the Ministry, Ida Jatta, expressed gratitude to Global Bridges for their unwavering humanitarian support. She described Global Bridges as a vital partner in the country's development, particularly in the realm of social welfare and humanitarian service provision.
Nancy Jallow, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Global Bridges, said that her NGO is known for its humanitarian initiative and has been actively involved in various social welfare projects across The Gambia.
“Our work at Bakoteh Shelter for Children and Home for the Elderly has been particularly noteworthy, providing critical resources and support to the institution," she noted.
She pointed out that the MoU will go a long way in strengthening the partnership with the Ministry and also help in addressing the needs of the most vulnerable population. She further said that the MoU would pave the way for more comprehensive and sustainable support programs for vulnerable children with Gambian philanthropist leading resources mobilisation.
The signing ceremony concluded with a presentation of a Certificate of Appreciation to Global Bridges.
The MOU between MoGCSW and Global Bridges is a promising development that underscores the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing social welfare issues. It is a beacon of hope for vulnerable children in The Gambia, promising a brighter and more secure future for them.
