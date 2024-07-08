Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
ARTICLE from The Point Newspaper on 8/7/2024
==========================

#Headlines

Former Lands minister faces 27 criminal charges including economic crimes, theft

Jul 8, 2024, 12:18 PM

Abba Sanyang former minister for Local Government and Lands has been charged with 27 criminal counts related to economic crimes, forgery, theft, disobedience of statutory duty and altering false documents. He was charged together with one Pa Modou Jobe.

The prosecution listed 7 witnesses to testify and 10 list of exhibits including voluntary and Cautionary statements of the Abba Sanyang, Audit Report, Bank Statements of the Janjanbureh, Governor's Office (Sub-Treasury Account), Payment Vouchers, Swe Gam invoice for Pressure Pump, Invoices of N.S. Trading, Invoices of YKK Business Enterprise, Invoices of ARCOLLEY'S Enterprise, Certificate of business registration and correspondence from GRA.

Source: Kexx New
