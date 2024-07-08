Author Topic toubab1020





ARTICLE from The Point Newspaper on 8/7/2024

Former Lands minister faces 27 criminal charges including economic crimes, theft



Jul 8, 2024, 12:18 PM



Abba Sanyang former minister for Local Government and Lands has been charged with 27 criminal counts related to economic crimes, forgery, theft, disobedience of statutory duty and altering false documents. He was charged together with one Pa Modou Jobe.



The prosecution listed 7 witnesses to testify and 10 list of exhibits including voluntary and Cautionary statements of the Abba Sanyang, Audit Report, Bank Statements of the Janjanbureh, Governor's Office (Sub-Treasury Account), Payment Vouchers, Swe Gam invoice for Pressure Pump, Invoices of N.S. Trading, Invoices of YKK Business Enterprise, Invoices of ARCOLLEY'S Enterprise, Certificate of business registration and correspondence from GRA.



Source: Kexx New

