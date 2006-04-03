Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

11551 Posts Posted - 25 Jun 2024 : 23:16:32

8048 S Kimbark Ave.

Chicago, IL 60619

Tel: 773-510-1948

coalitionforsystemchange@gmail.com



June 19, 2024



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



In response to statements by The Gambian Minister for Information, Mr. Ismaila Ceesay, on Tuesday June 18th, 2024, on Coffee Time with Peter Gomez, Coalition for System Change (CFSC) wishes to unequivocally state that claims made by Minister Ceesay, that “Gambians in the Diaspora want to form a political party” as entirely false and without merit.



The full text of our press release reads: “Gambians in the diaspora in collaboration with stakeholders in Gambia are creating yet another coalition to contest the 2026 presidential election. Highlighting discontent with the current regime’s handling of the Gambian economy, failed promises, failed healthcare system, failed policies, high [youth] unemployment, high cost of living, increasing crime rate, ailing infrastructure, and chronic corruption; the Coalition for System Change aims to lift Gambia’s burden of poor governance.



Coalition for System Change based in Atlanta, GA USA is inviting opposition political parties, aspiring presidential candidates, civil society organizations, youth organizations, women’s organizations, and interested parties to an inaugural meeting on Saturday July 6th, 2024.

To register for the conference, please send an email to:



His misrepresentation of the press release is inflammatory, superficial, propaganda-like, arbitrary and capricious. As the facts show, we expect Minister Ceesay to extend an apology and make correction for misinforming the Gambian people for which he is accusing CFSC.



Coalition For System Change firmly stands by our statement that we are discontent with the current regime’s handling of the Gambian economy, failed promises, failed healthcare system, failed policies, high [youth] unemployment, high cost of living, increasing crime rate, ailing infrastructure, and chronic corruption.



Minister Ceesay also tried to defend the Government’s failed healthcare system. Again, we stand by our statement and the proof is evident. To his point, if the Gambia’s hospitals are so good, please tell us how many senior government officials/ministers, minister’s spouse, minister’s parent or child seek treatment at the Edward Francis Small Technical Hospital EFSTH or any other government run hospital? How many of the former have traveled outside The Gambia to seek medical treatment? We challenge Minister Ceesay to publish the statistics publicly. Sadly, the government organ for vital statistics (Gbos) does not have data for mortalities from 2021 – 2024. Evidence – data from The Gambia Bureau of Statistics is found here:



Further more, Mr. Ceesay is challenging our statement on corruption in The Gambia. While corruption is not measured only by financial mismanagement by government officials, it is an easy onion to peel. Numerous reports are published by government auditors and investigative commissions which show gross resource abuses, the latest of which is the EFS Teaching Hospital scandal.

Minister Ceesay can spin, put lipstick on the pig, but it's still a pig. This Government of The Gambia is a failed and corrupt government and that is a fact.



Fact Check - Minister Ceesay states that President Barrow “was invited to deliver the keynote speech …” at UNCTAD 2024.

The program agenda for the event can be found at this website:



We remain committed to fostering positive relationships among politicians, faith groups, tribes, and Gambians both locally and internationally. Our activities, credos, and collaboration agenda are built upon a foundation of trust and ethical conduct. We urge the public and the media to rely on verified facts and refrain from spreading misinformation. We are confident that any Gambian’s thorough investigation of what Minster Ceesay said will vindicate our stance and reaffirm our commitment to upholding the values that define us.



Kebba Wally Foon

Interim Chairman



Tel. +1 770-402-0459 / +1 773-510-1943 / +221 776632-208

