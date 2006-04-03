Author Topic toubab1020





BY The Standard Newspaper POSTED on Tuesday June 25th 2024



The EVENT was on SATURDAY JUNE 22nd 2024

The Gambia Navy on a joint routine patrol with the Spanish Guardia Civil intercepted migrants on the ‘back-way’ journey to Europe on Saturday 22 June.



The migrants were safely escorted to Banjul port.



The migrants included 32 Gambians, 21 Senegalese, 11 Ghanaians and 2 Guineans.



Among them are 2 females, a Gambian, and a Senegalese and a minor.