Bantaba in Cyberspace
Press release

BY The Standard Newspaper POSTED on Tuesday June 25th 2024

The EVENT was on SATURDAY JUNE 22nd 2024
===============-===============================

The Gambia Navy on a joint routine patrol with the Spanish Guardia Civil intercepted migrants on the ‘back-way’ journey to Europe on Saturday 22 June.

The migrants were safely escorted to Banjul port.

The migrants included 32 Gambians, 21 Senegalese, 11 Ghanaians and 2 Guineans.

Among them are 2 females, a Gambian, and a Senegalese and a minor.
