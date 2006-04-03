Author Topic Momodou





INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE SEEDY MUKHTAR TOURAY UNVEILS STRATEGIC REFORMS TO MODERNIZE THE GAMBIA POLICE FORCE



Date: June 14, 2024



Inspector General of Police Seedy Mukhtar Touray held his first press briefing since his appointment, outlining a comprehensive strategic vision for addressing major societal and operational challenges within The Gambia Police Force.



Speaking three months into his tenure at the Police Headquarters, IGP Touray addressed critical issues ranging from land disputes to drug trafficking, and emphasized the importance of cultural discipline and respect in society.



IGP Touray expressed particular concern over the practice of issuing multiple land documents, which has led to numerous disputes. He vowed to implement tougher measures to resolve these issues decisively. Stressing the need for respect towards elders and leaders, he called on Gambians to end the culture of insults and hate speech, promising to uphold justice without bias.



The briefing also highlighted significant operational challenges, including gaps in forensic capabilities. IGP Touray announced plans to enhance the use of forensic evidence to minimize human error in criminal investigations, echoing the judicial principle that it's better to free a guilty suspect than to convict an innocent one. He pointed out the lack of adequate mobility, with many police stations lacking the vehicles needed to respond promptly to public calls. This, he noted, severely hampers their operational effectiveness.



Moreover, IGP Touray discussed the urgent need for digitalization to streamline workflow and records management, which would not only improve efficiency but also reduce operational costs. The issue of resource allocation was also addressed, with plans to provide more uniforms to officers and to construct six additional model police stations across the nation to enhance the professional environment for the Police.



IGP Touray’s address was a call to action, highlighting his commitment to leading the Gambia Police Force towards a more disciplined, efficient, and community-focused future. He underscored the importance of public support in restoring trust and confidence in the police, outlining his vision for a force capable of meeting the challenges of modern policing. The plans set forth at this briefing underscore a pivotal shift towards operational improvements and community engagement in The Gambia’s policing strategy.



Source: GPF