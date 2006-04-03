Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

Posted - 13 Jun 2024 : 17:43:15

By Madi Jobarteh,



10 Practical Lessons from "Animal Farm" by George Orwell.



Animal Farm” by George Orwell is a timeless classic that tells the story of a group of farm animals who rise up against their human owners in the hopes of creating a better life for themselves. However, their newfound freedom is short-lived when the Pigs, who had taken on a leadership role, become corrupted by power and begin to emulate many of the oppressive behaviors of the humans they had overthrown. Here are top 10 lessons from “Animal Farm. Source: Lesson Summaries



1. BEWARE OF FALSE LEADERS: The Pigs in the story start as advocates for equality but gradually become the very oppressors they overthrew. This teaches us to be wary of those who promise change but only seek power.



2. QUESTION AUTHORITY: The Animals blindly follow the Pigs without questioning their decisions. This highlights the importance of critical thinking and questioning authority.



3. THE DANGER OF APATHY: The Animals' indifference allows the Pigs to seize power. This underscores the dangers of apathy in the face of injustice.



4. POWER CORRUPTS: The Pigs become corrupt when they gain power, illustrating the adage "power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely."



5. THE IMPORTANCE OF EDUCATION: The Pigs manipulate the less educated Animals, emphasizing the importance of education in preventing manipulation and exploitation.



6. BEWARE OF PROPAGANDA: The Pigs use propaganda to control the other Animals, teaching us to be critical of information and aware of the power of propaganda.



7. EQUALITY IS ESSENTIAL: The initial goal of the Animals is to create a society where all are equal. The failure to maintain this equality leads to their downfall, highlighting the importance of equality in society.



8. HISTORY CAN BE MANIPULATED: The Pigs alter the farm's history to suit their narrative, reminding us to be aware of how history can be manipulated for personal or political gain.



9. STAND UP AGAINST INJUSTICE: The Animals' failure to stand up against the Pigs' tyranny leads to their oppression, emphasizing the importance of standing up against injustice.



10. THE DANGER OF SILENCE: The Animals' silence in the face of the Pigs' tyranny allows it to continue, teaching us that silence in the face of injustice is complicity.



These are important lessons for Gambians and their leaders. Remember, the Gambia was also under a brutal tyranny. Gambia was like Animal Farm. With their leaders, Gambians fought to remove the dictatorship in 2016. Have we learnt any lessons or are we repeating the Animal Farm culture? A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic