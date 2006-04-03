Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

11541 Posts Posted - 06 Jun 2024 : 15:48:59 HONOURABLE MINISTER’S PRESS BRIEFING UPDATE





PREAMBLE

• In the third quarter of 2023 a Multi-Sectoral Task Force was formed to review the allocation of demarcated plots of land at KAMALO Industrial Layout. The Task Force was to conduct a comprehensive review exercise to thoroughly examine the allocation processes. This process was triggered by the public outcry that multiple and inappropriate allocation were made; this led to the creation of the multi-Stakeholder review.



• The Multi-Sectoral Task-Force comprised of the following institutions.

1. Ministry of lands, Regional Government and Religious Affairs

2. Ministry of Trade, Industry and Employment

3. Ministry of Justice

4. National Audit Office

5. Gambia Police Force

6. Gambia Investment and Export Promotion Agency

7. State Intelligence Services

8. National Physical Planning Board







BACKGROUND

• During the assignment the Task Force had to review the relevant Laws, Policies and regulations governing land administration and Management in the country.

• These laws and policies play a vital role in regulating land allocation, development, environmental conservation, and sustainable growth.

• The Task Force also conducted series of interviews with allotees and made several visits to the demarcated KAMALO industrial Layout for proper verification.

• During the review the Task Force was made aware of the existence of a development plan alongside a sketch plan to be emanated from the development plan detailing the layout design.



• The sketch plan was made of two (2) phases;

1. Kamalo Industrial Layout (Proper)

2. Kamalo Industrial Layout (Extension)



PREPARATION AND DESIGN

• It was revealed that the growing demand for industrial Land had led to the director of physical planning to inform the hon. minister of the availability of land at KAMALO suitable for an Industrial Layout. However, there was no documentary evidence provided by physical planning. Nonetheless, the proposal was endorsed and a planning authority meeting of the Banjul and Kombo Saint Mary’s Planning Authority.



DEMARCATION AND ALLOCATION

• Based on the sketch plan that was derived from the development Plan the Task Force noted that 40 plots were demarcated in the KAMALO proper and 28 plots in the KAMALO extension equaling to a total of 68 plots in both the proper and the extension.



• The distribution of plots in KAMALO industrial Layout as per different nationalities is as follows:



a) Forty-Seven (47) Gambians

b) Four (4) Mauritanians

c) One (1) Moroccan

d) Seven (7) Indians

e) 0ne (1) Chinese



• It is important to note that the number of demarcated plots is 68 and some allottees have been allotted more than one plot. Also, among the 47 Gambians includes naturalized individuals.







DETAILED FINDINGS

• The Task Force noticed that the lack of a National land Policy (NLP) has led to the lack of clarity of the mandates of various stakeholders in the Land administration process but also indicates lack of direction in the sector.



• The Task Force had limitations during the review as the master KAMALO file was missing and several attempts were made to retrieve the file but unsuccessful. The file contains information’s and correspondences between Ministry and relevant stakeholders leading to the establishment of KAMALO as an industrial layout.



• The information in this file would have given the Task Force the opportunity to understand how both KAMALO proper and extension was initiated and subsequently approved.



POLICY AND LEGISLATIVE FRAMEWORK FOR PRESERVATION OF THE ENVIRONMENT

• Adhering to the laws would ensure that the allocation and development of the KAMALO Industrial Layout are conducted in a legal manner.



• Looking into the Policy and Legislative Framework for the preservation of the environment, the government of the Gambia designated TANBI Wetland National Park (TWNP) as a protected area among few other sites in the Gambia. The decision is anchored on several National policies:



A. Banjul Declaration of 1977

B. The Gambia Environment Action Plan (GEAP) 1992

C. The National Biodiversity Action Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP)1999

D. Vision 2020



DECLARATION OF TANBI AS RAMSAR SITE

• The Gambia ratified the Ramsar Convention on wetlands 1996. The Tanbi Wetland National Park (TWNP) was established in 2001and this covers sites encompassing;

#8658; Banjul

#8658; Kanifing

#8658; Brikama



• The wetlands capture incoming water and rainfall, thus playing an important role in the shoreline stabilization and flood control, thereby acting as a hydrological buffer zone/ (Reservoirs or lakes.)



• KAMALO is one of the few elevations within the Tanbi Wetland with a significant potential for the growth of aquatic lives. The marine reptiles living in the water rely on the elevations for their breeding and resting. The forested nature of the site enables it as a habitat of other wild animals and birds, also the migrated species that frequent The Gambia during certain period in a year. Therefore, the transformation of the site to accommodate industrial activity has serious ramification for the wild lives and aquatic creatures.



NO EVIDENCE OF ENVIRONMENT IMPACT ASSESSMENT (EIA)

• The taskforce noted that an EIA process was never initiated by the proponent (the above mentioned department/ their parent ministry) nor completed before lands were allocated and development work started.



• At this point, it will be a guess work to know the full extent of environmental and social impacts to be occasioned by the ongoing development. If an ESIA was done, it would have given such information. However, one can safely say the following are possibilities:

#8658; Increase encroachment and land conversion into the Wetland

#8658; pollution through waste dumping and spilling into the wetlands

#8658; increased mangrove die-back due to human induced activities.

MINISTERS APPROVAL WITHOUT FOLLOWING DUE PROCESS

Section 13 (2) of the State Lands Act, The Planning Authority shall advise whether or not the proposed application conforms with the Approved Plan and established planning standards”.



• Section 14 of the State Land Act further states” The Department shall, if advised that the proposed application conforms with the Approved Plan and established planning standards, submit the application to the Minister for approval”.

• For those seeking industrial land allocations, the application process necessitates the submission of several documents. These include a completed application form, a proposed business plan, proof of funding (typically in the form of a bank statement), the proposed building design, business registration details, and clearance from the Gambia Investment and Export Promotion Agency (GIEPA).

• During the review exercise, the task force noted that 28 Allottees were issued with allocation letters at Kamalo extension without any evidence of approval minuted in the file.







ALLOCATION WITHOUT EVIDENCE OF MINISTER’S APPROVAL



Section 14 of the State Land Act further states” The Department shall, if advised that the proposed application conforms with the Approved Plan and established planning standards, submit the application to the Minister for approval”.



• The Task Force noted with concern that 6 Allottees were issued with allocation letters without any evidence of Ministerial approval minuted in the file by the Minister contrary to the above section of the State Lands Act. We noted that these Business entities were allocated in some instances more than one plot.



ALLOCATION TO INELIGIBLE APPLICANTS

• During the review, it was noted that some allotees were allocated plots at Kamalo Proper with no evidence of business registration certificate.

• Also, no evidences of the application fee of D50,000 contrary to the dictates of the Act.



ALLOCATION OF MORE THAN ONE PLOT TO AN ALLOTTEE

• It was noted that more than one plot was allocated to certain companies. However, the justifications for allocating more than one plot was not provided for review. For example, there was an instance where applicants whose purpose for applying was for a warehouse were given 2 plots while those who plan to do production were given only one plot casting doubt about the criteria used to determine these allocations.





SUMMARY OF ALLOCATION ANOMALIES

• In summary the Task Force discovered a lot of anomalies in the allocation process of the Kamalo Industrial Layout and these are as follows:



#8658; Minister’s approval without following due process

#8658; Allocation without evidence of minister’s approval

#8658; Allocation to ineligible applicants

#8658; Allocation of more than one plot to an allottee

#8658; Unpresented application files

#8658; Missing documents from applicant’s file

#8658; The lack of evidence of an ESIA









RECOMMENDATION FROM THE TASKFORCE

1. MoLRG should ensure that strategic documents such as the National Land Policy is developed, implemented, and monitored. The document should clearly outline the country’s agenda pertaining to land and the roles and responsibility of all the authorities involve in land administration



2. The Ministry should endeavour to have a proper filling system in place and effort should be made to ensure that the Kamalo file is produced.





3. The decision to make Kamalo an industrial layout should be reconsidered as it could pose serious adverse environmental challenges as most of the investors have projected to build heavy industries on the site.



4. The above can however be validated through a comprehensive environment audit in accordance with regulation 30 of the cited EIA Regulations. It is advisable for the NEA to perform comprehensive General and specific Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs) at the Karmalo site to determine any existing or potential damage. These assessments will serve as crucial information for making informed decisions on a broad scale.





5. The TaskForce recommends that the entire allocations at Kamalo Extension to be revoked simply because all the 28 allocations did not follow due process. In addition, there is no development on the site.



6. There was no evidence provided to the committee that Environmental Impact Assessment was conducted either by the Ministry or the allottees before allocations were done. Therefore, the opportunities associated with such an important assessment was lost, due to the Ministry’s failure for not complying with relevant law.



7. The Taskforce recommends that those allocations without evidence of Ministerial approval be revoked.The Department of Lands and Survey under the leadership of the former Director of Lands did not follow the due process by allocating without any evidence of Ministerial approval in the files.



8. In the absence of business registration certificate and receipt of payment application fee the said allottee should not have been considered for allocation as consequence the Committee recommends that their allocation should be revoked. Based on the forgoing, it is evident that the Department of Lands and Survey under the leadership of the former Director of Lands did not properly scrutinize the submission of the applicant before the allocation.





9. The Task Force recommends establishing clear criteria/policy for allocating multiple plots to an individual in the future. These criteria will serve as a transparent and accountable yardstick to determine qualifications and enhance the allocation process to be fair and just. In the absence of a clear criteria, they should forfeit the other plot to the state.



10. In the case of one of the allottees, no ministerial approval was obtained, and the task force was unable to ascertain how he received a photocopied allocation letter. Consequently, the task force recommend that any allocation lacking ministerial approval be deemed invalid and revoked.



11. Additionally, the taskforce further recommends initiating administrative sanctions against a Physical Planning Officer, who presented a photocopy of the allocation letter to the applicant and devise preventive measures for similar incidents in the future.





12. The taskforce recommends that allocation to Painterman be revoked. It further recommends that the Director of Lands should be held liable for recommending the applicant by ignoring the professional advice of a Senior Officer at the Physical Planning and Housing.





13. By submitting personal bank statement instead of a company’s bank statement raises doubts about the liquidity of the company at the time and as such the application did not meet the requirement to be allocated plot, and as a result it should be revoked. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

