Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

11538 Posts Posted - 04 Jun 2024 : 13:00:18 Darboe asks Barrow to clear air about gov’t property ‘allocated’ to him

The Standard: JUNE 4, 2024



By Aminata Kuyateh



https://standard.gm/darboe-asks-barrow-to-clear-air-about-govt-property-allocated-to-him/



Opposition leader Ousainou Darboe has called on President Barrow to clear the air about suggestions that he has been allocated a government property in South Atlantic known to have been used as official residence for chief justices of The Gambia.



Addressing a press conference yesterday, the leader of the United Democratic Party said if the government is serious about fighting corruption, the president should ensure any transaction involving him is above board and not questionable. “I want you to clear the air because this property is not layout but a government property which has always been used for the Chief Justice. I visited at least two of previous CJs, Sir Phiilp Bridges and Justice EO Ayola. It is now being constructed after being allegedly allocated to you. If that is the case, it is not proper for you to ask the minster of lands to allocate it to you. So please clear the air,” Darboe urged Barrow.



Mr Darboe further said the president needs to tell people who among his friends is in charge of the construction on that property.



The UDP leader continued to ask government to explain the fate of a proposed case involving the former Lands Minister Abba Sanyang who was removed under cloudy circumstances.





“Nobody ever heard of that case because it cannot go ahead without certain sacred cows being named,” Darboe alleged.





He also asked government to explain the bidding process and the current fate of the OIC vehicles which he alleged are now being used by minsters.



“Those cars should have stayed with OIC to be used to make Gambia a conference destination because the ministers already have their own cars.”



Mr Darboe also renewed his criticisms of the president’s state-funded tours used to attack parties and individuals. He stressed that his party would not be intimidated. Opposition leader Ousainou Darboe has called on President Barrow to clear the air about suggestions that he has been allocated a government property in South Atlantic known to have been used as official residence for chief justices of The Gambia.Addressing a press conference yesterday, the leader of the United Democratic Party said if the government is serious about fighting corruption, the president should ensure any transaction involving him is above board and not questionable. “I want you to clear the air because this property is not layout but a government property which has always been used for the Chief Justice. I visited at least two of previous CJs, Sir Phiilp Bridges and Justice EO Ayola. It is now being constructed after being allegedly allocated to you. If that is the case, it is not proper for you to ask the minster of lands to allocate it to you. So please clear the air,” Darboe urged Barrow.Mr Darboe further said the president needs to tell people who among his friends is in charge of the construction on that property.The UDP leader continued to ask government to explain the fate of a proposed case involving the former Lands Minister Abba Sanyang who was removed under cloudy circumstances.“Nobody ever heard of that case because it cannot go ahead without certain sacred cows being named,” Darboe alleged.He also asked government to explain the bidding process and the current fate of the OIC vehicles which he alleged are now being used by minsters.“Those cars should have stayed with OIC to be used to make Gambia a conference destination because the ministers already have their own cars.”Mr Darboe also renewed his criticisms of the president’s state-funded tours used to attack parties and individuals. He stressed that his party would not be intimidated. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic