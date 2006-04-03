Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

Posted - 09 Apr 2024 : 11:35:38 Senegal's new gov't gives ultimatum over holding more than 2 posts

The Point: Apr 8, 2024

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/senegals-new-govt-gives-ultimatum-over-holding-more-than-2-posts



A senior Senegalese government official who wished to remain anonymous has revealed the new government of Senegal has Friday appointed 25 ministers and five secretaries of state. They will declare their assets and start work today after 39 ministers of the previous government hand over.



Ministers in the previous government who used to hold two or three government jobs such as being a: minister, mayor and MP at the same time while receiving salaries for all these positions will now be a thing of the past under the new administration.



In the previous government, a managing director could be a Mayor or MP, earning double salaries – this will no longer happen in the Faye administration, according to him.





Prime Minister Sonko gave a month ultimatum for them to relinquish all the other positions except one job.



Our source disclosed that all government appointments and promotions will now be based on merit and qualification as nepotism will have no space in public offices. Applicants for certain government positions will now sit an examination to ensure transparency and merit based appointments.



All the previous ministers and heads of parastatals should declare their assets at the National Office Against Fraud and Corruption (OFNAC). The government will also close down some redundant public institutions to cut spending.



All businessmen who evaded paying taxes should come forward to settle their arrears or else…



The source added that the top people in Macky’s government are panicky as they are seeing strange happenings such as people roaming around their houses photographing them.



