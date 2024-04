Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

11499 Posts Posted - 01 Apr 2024 : 12:20:47



Source: The Republic

https://therepublic.gm/?p=1392 The only record on the sale of Jammeh’s livestock, according to current Sheriff Omar Jabang, is the 3-page report of his predecessor— now a High Court judge, Justice Sheriff B Tabally— which did not have the name of the buyers.Source: The Republic A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic