Posted - 23 Mar 2024



Reflecting on Corruption in Africa



Corruption, flowing from leadership failure, remains the bane of underdevelopment of all aspects of life in Africa.



Corruption has become a norm in Africa.



As such, it is no longer under the table.



Today, in Africa, no one is challenging the downward descent to the morass we continue to wallow in.



As a result, corruption has ensured the emasculation of the rule of law.



We continue to operate as if we have no laws against corruption.



Corruption in Africa can take numerous and varied forms.



Money to fix the road, repair the gully or build the school that ultimately ends up in the contractor’s pockets and is even shared with those in power that awarded or approved the contract and yet the work has to be done over again.



For instance, someone who gets awarded a contract (ie who cannot drive) pays money (ie who has no qualification or expertise), yet gets a drivers’ license (ie to execute the contract) and causes an accident (ie bring about disaster or more harm than good).



Simply put, it is the abuse of entrusted power for private gain.



Corruption continues to corrode the social fabric of our societies.



It invariably undermines people’s trust in our political system, in its institutions and its leadership.



Indeed, the call for zero tolerance for corruption therefore continues to thus fall on deaf ears.



We are yet to develop the critical

mass that would support genuine anti-corruption drives that could foster justice in Africa.



Besides, corruption in African countries had been hindering economic, political and social development.



It remains the major barrier to economic growth, good governance and basic freedoms, notably the freedom of speech or the citizens’ right to hold their leaders to account.



Conversely, paying bribes for essential public services means poorer families have less money for other necessities like food, water and medicine.



In all truth, our Governments have a long way to go in regaining citizens’ trust or public confidence.



However, genuine Africans generally do believe that they can make a difference.



They must therefore be allowed the space to do so.



If I may ask, what is your take on this major cankerworm that is not only injurious to our societies but continues to consume the very essence of our lives?



Source: By Hassan Gibril