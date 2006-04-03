Author Topic Momodou





PUBLIC UPDATE ON DLEAGS 2023 PROGRAMS AND ACTIVITIES

OPENING



This public update highlights supply suppression and demand reduction programs and activities undertaken by the Drug Law Enforcement Agency, The Gambia (DLEAG) from the 1st of January to the 31st December 2023. It shows the Agencys seizure statistics for 2023 in comparison to that of 2022, returns of prosecution, and drug demand reduction programs and activities.



SUPPLY SUPPRESSION



TYPES OF DRUGS SEIZED (2023)



The types of prohibited and controlled drugs seized in 2023 are cannabis sativa, cannabis resin (hashish), cannabis ruderalis (skunk), cannabis plants, kush, cocaine, crystal meth, heroine, clonazepam, methamphetamine, ecstasy, tramadol, diazepam and MDMA.



TOTAL QUANTITIES OF DRUGS SEIZED (2023)



The cumulative total quantities of drugs seized equates to the following breakdown.



 1 ton, 954 kilograms, 34 grams and 492 milligrams of cannabis sativa



 133 kilograms, 600 grams of cannabis plantations



 9 kilograms, 598 grams and 883 milligrams of hashish



 1 kilogram, 841 grams and 554 milligrams of skunk



 7 kilograms, 352 grams 121 milligrams of kush



 184 kilograms, 46 grams and 398 milligrams of cocaine



 78 grams and 266 milligrams of crystal meth



 74 grams of heroin



 3 tablets of clonazepam



 3854 tablets of methamphetamine



 11,385 tablets of ecstasy



 83 tablets of tramadol



 37 tablets of diazepam and



 5 grams 120 milligrams of MDMA



COMPARATIVE SEZURE STATISTICS FOR THE 1st JANUARY TO 31st DECEMBER 2022 AND 2023 RESPECTIVELY



 The total quantities of cannabis sativa seized increased from 1 ton, 838 kilograms, 408 grams and 960 milligrams in 2022 to 1 ton, 954 kilograms, 34 grams and 492 milligrams.



 Cannabis plantations seized increased from 2 kilograms, 200 grams in 2022 to 133 kilograms, 600 grams in 2023.



 Skunk increased from 309 grams, 26 milligrams in 2022 to 1 kilograms, 841 grams, 554 milligrams in 2023.



 7 kilograms, 352 grams, 121 milligrams of kush were seized in 2023 while there was no seizure in 2022.



 The total quantities of cocaine seized decreased from 844 kilograms, 731 grams, 760 grams in 2022 to 184 kilograms, 46 grams, 398 milligrams.



 78 grams, 266 milligrams of crystal meth were seized in 2023 while there was not seizure in 2022.



 Heroin increased from 8 grams, 100 milligrams in 2022 to 74 grams in 2023.



 Methamphetamine significantly increased from 541 tablets in 2022 to 3854 tablets in 2023.



 Clonazepam decreased from 2400 tablets in 2022 to 3 tablets in 2023.



 Ecstasy also significantly increased from 105 tablets in 2022 to 11,385 tablets in 2023.



 Tramadol decreased from 1130 tablets in 2022 to 83 tablets in 2023.



 37 tablets of diazepam were seized in 2023 while there was no seizure in 2022.



