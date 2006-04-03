Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

11487 Posts Posted - 15 Mar 2024 : 17:45:36



His Excellency, Adama Barrow has made changes in his Cabinet effective Friday, 15th March 2024 by appointing four new Cabinet Ministers.



In this light, Dr Ismaila Ceesay is appointed as Minister of Information, Abdoulie Sanyang takes over as new Interior Minister, while Nani Juwara comes in as the Minister of Petroleum and Haddy Jatou Sey is appointed as Minister of Basic and Secondary Education.



Meanwhile, Honourable Hamat NK Bah has been redeployed as Minister for Lands and Regional Government and Honourable Minister Abdoulie Jobe moved to the Ministry of Tourism and Culture.



Mr Seedy Muctar Touray is the New Inspector General of the Gambia Police Force and Bai Ebrima Mboob is now the Director General of the Gambia Immigration Department. Honourable Ousman Sowe has returned as the Director General of the Intelligence Services.



Two State Owned Enterprises have also been affected by the changes. Mr Galo Saidy is appointed as the Managing Director of NAWEC while Dr. Njogu L. Bah is appointed Director General of PURA.



Mr Momodou Sabally is now the new Presidential Special Adviser, Office of the President.



https://op.gov.gm/president-barrow-reshuffles-cabinet-and-appoints-new-institutional-heads President Barrow Reshuffles Cabinet and Appoints New Institutional HeadsHis Excellency, Adama Barrow has made changes in his Cabinet effective Friday, 15th March 2024 by appointing four new Cabinet Ministers.In this light, Dr Ismaila Ceesay is appointed as Minister of Information, Abdoulie Sanyang takes over as new Interior Minister, while Nani Juwara comes in as the Minister of Petroleum and Haddy Jatou Sey is appointed as Minister of Basic and Secondary Education.Meanwhile, Honourable Hamat NK Bah has been redeployed as Minister for Lands and Regional Government and Honourable Minister Abdoulie Jobe moved to the Ministry of Tourism and Culture.Mr Seedy Muctar Touray is the New Inspector General of the Gambia Police Force and Bai Ebrima Mboob is now the Director General of the Gambia Immigration Department. Honourable Ousman Sowe has returned as the Director General of the Intelligence Services.Two State Owned Enterprises have also been affected by the changes. Mr Galo Saidy is appointed as the Managing Director of NAWEC while Dr. Njogu L. Bah is appointed Director General of PURA.Mr Momodou Sabally is now the new Presidential Special Adviser, Office of the President. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic