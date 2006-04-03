|
Posted - 08 Mar 2024
Once again, today is a major day of global celebration for the economic, political and social achievements of women.
My warmest greetings to all the mothers, sisters, aunts and daughers on this international day for women.
Today I remember a charismatic and visionary leader the late Satang Jobarteh who passed away 21 years ago (February 24th. 2003). May her Soul Rest in Peace.
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone