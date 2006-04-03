Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

Posted - 08 Mar 2024 : 11:57:26

My warmest greetings to all the mothers, sisters, aunts and daughers on this international day for women.



Today I remember a charismatic and visionary leader the late Satang Jobarteh who passed away 21 years ago (February 24th. 2003). May her Soul Rest in Peace.





Once again, today is a major day of global celebration for the economic, political and social achievements of women.My warmest greetings to all the mothers, sisters, aunts and daughers on this international day for women.Today I remember a charismatic and visionary leader the late Satang Jobarteh who passed away 21 years ago (February 24th. 2003). May her Soul Rest in Peace. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone