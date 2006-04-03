Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

11459 Posts Posted - 17 Jan 2024 : 10:29:32 Reviving Africa’s ‘forgotten’ crops could end hunger on the continent



Africa is home to more than 30,000 edible plant species that could provide a vital source of nutrition on the continent as climate change threatens worsening famine, a leading climate scientist wrote in The Conversation.



With 20% of the African population facing hunger, reviving hardy, underused crop species could counter over-reliance on three main crops – rice, maize, and wheat – that account for 60% of calories consumed on the continent.





