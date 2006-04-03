Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Reviving Africa’s ‘forgotten’ crops could end hunger on the continent

Africa is home to more than 30,000 edible plant species that could provide a vital source of nutrition on the continent as climate change threatens worsening famine, a leading climate scientist wrote in The Conversation.

With 20% of the African population facing hunger, reviving hardy, underused crop species could counter over-reliance on three main crops – rice, maize, and wheat – that account for 60% of calories consumed on the continent.


Read more at: https://www.semafor.com/article/01/16/2024/exploiting-africas-agrobiodiversity-could-end-hunger-on-the-continent
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
