GID may charge migrant traffickers with murder

The Standard: NOVEMBER 15, 2023



By Olimatou Coker



The Commissioner of Migration Management Unit at the Gambia Immigration Department has said GID may begin bringing charges of murder against migrant traffickers operating in the country.



Speaking during a now routine night patrol Sunday in Tanji, Foday Gassama said like everything else, a migrant trafficker who organised departures and somebody dies, will be held responsible for murder either for being reckless or knowing that death will be the ultimate consequence of what they are putting people through. “Even people who attempt to take people on this kind of venture could still be charged with attempted murder. So, this is a message for traffickers. We are very serious and we will use a very stringent law to ensure that you are in prison for a very long time,” Commissioner Gassama said.





He said there is an urgent need to stop this perilous journey because people are dying while some people continue to benefit materially or financially. “Putting the lives of our youth in jeopardy will not be tolerated,” he said.



Inspector Muhammed Bah, the deputy PRO, gave the latest update on the activities of some traffickers. He said around 1am on Sunday, 25 people were intercepted about to embark on this journey. They included both Gambians and others, most of them claiming they paid D55,000.



Babucarr Janneh, Commissioner of Operations, said they are committed to clamping down on any activity connected to the deadly undertaking.





