11355 Posts Posted - 04 Sep 2023 : 13:05:05 *GOOD MORNING MR PRESIDENT: Coups in Africa, expired foodstuffs*

The Point editorial





Mr President, the trend of coups in Africa is worrisome. Since 2021 to date Africa has had nine coups, eight of which occurred in West and Central Africa.



In recent times, Mali has had two coups - 18 August 2020 and 24 May 2021; Burkina Faso two coups - 24 January 2022 and 30 September 2022; Chad one - 6 December 2022; Guinea Conakry one - 5 September 2022; Niger one - 26 July 2023; Gabon one - 29 August 2023, and Sudan in North Eastern Africa one - 25 October 2021.



There were two foiled coups in West Africa. These were in Guinea Bissau on 2 February 2022 and the alleged coup in The Gambia on 6 January 2023.



Mr President, this is a worrying development taking place in the continent. All the 54 countries in Africa must uphold the dictates of true democracy and do the right things to avoid or deter the forceful takeover of power or the overthrow of democratically elected governments.



The African Union (AU), with the support of the United Nations (UN), should be firm in taking steps to discourage not only military coup but also democratic coup, which is rigging of elections to stay or overstay in power by leaders.



Mr President, it is a fact that the opportunity for military coup or the forceful takeover of the reins of power is to a large extent created by dictatorial African leaders who are also despotic and corrupt in governance.



Most of the military coups in Africa are as a result of overstaying in power, embezzlement of government resources, nepotism, sectionalism and dictatorship among other corrupt vices by elected leaders.



For instance, some of the leaders who were deposed by their guards had millions of foreign currencies in bags and boxes found in their houses.



Last week the new military leader in Gabon, General Brice Oligui Nguema, a first cousin to the deposed president Ali Bongo, found millions of foreign currencies, such as US dollars and Euros, as well as CFA, in bags and boxes at the houses of Ali Bongo and his elder son Nourredine Bongo. Likewise, millions of foreign and local currencies, including Dollars, Euros and CFA, were found in the private home of deposed president Mohamed Bazoum of Niger.



France, it must be said, is having its grips loosened in parts of her ex-colonies, and Russia is taking over to reinforce defence, security and trade in the ex-French colonies. A wind of change undoubtedly is blowing Africa to a new direction and all African leaders must be upright to enjoy it or give way to the new reality.



Mr President, news about expired foodstuffs entering The Gambia is making waves in town.



Urgent actions must be taken to forestall the increasing menace. Indeed drastic measures must be taken by your government against the culprits or anybody found wanting. The government should give maximum support to the food safety authorities to carry out their work properly without fear, favour or ill will.



Mr President, the selling of expired foodstuffs in the country is a concern to people living in The Gambia. Thus, your government, particularly the Food Safety and Quality Authority (FSQA), should be proactive to save the people from consuming such toxic foods imported into the country.



Last Saturday, some mediums reported circulation of soft drinks said to have been shared in a local ceremony. This happening has raised alarm and debate in the public domain and has questioned the pro-activeness of the food safety authority. The data obtained from FSQA indicated that from last year to date, the FSQA had fined five business entities, closed 17, prosecuted eight, and five mega disposals were carried out.



This, Mr President, shows that much effort is not made in holding perpetrators accountable despite reports of multiple expired foodstuffs being circulated and sold in our markets, supermarkets and corner shops. We are aware that FSQA has only 36 inspectors nationwide!



This is a small number if we are really serious about countering and stopping the importation, circulation and selling of unhealthy and expired foods in our country. We advise that the food safety institution be strengthened with the employing of more staff who should work vigilantly to ensure the circulation and selling of expired foodstuffs is tackled in the country.



Mr President, public health officers have said that consuming expired foods affects health, thus undermining the goal in the quest for an environment free from diseases. Expired foods in the market threaten public health hence your government should ensure that the foods imported are safe and of quality. This will help us as a country to be safe from the risks of consuming expired foodstuffs. The business sector should be monitored and properly regulated to ensure that no expired or about-to-expire foodstuff is imported into the country. Despite the continuous public outcry, nothing is seen to be effectively done by the concerned authorities to stop the health risks to the people.



Finally, Mr President, securing the nation’s health is a fundamental human right and governance imperative. Every day people buy bad foodstuffs and drinks and circulate them on social media. One wonders why the Ministry of Health and FSQA authorities seem unable to control the illegal importation of bad goods into the country. It is getting too much and contributing to an increase in Non-Communicable Diseases in the country. The nation’s health is at risk and the government must take decisive action to remedy the situation. Inspections at the port of entry of these expired foodstuffs and contaminated drinks should be vigilantly and honestly executed. The Gambia seems to be the ground or hub for money-making venture for foreigners and citizens who don’t care about the health of the people. Public complaints on this issue are being largely confined to the dustbin because of greed and unpatriotic service to the country.



Good day!



