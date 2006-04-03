UDP clocks 27

Author Topic Momodou





The Point: Aug 24, 2023

By: Sankulleh Girbil Janko



Opposition leader Lawyer Ousainou Darboe has dilated on series of national concern as United Democratic Party UDP commemorated 27 years of existence on Wednesday.



He also paid tribute to the party’s founding fathers and those who lost their lives throughout these moments.



It is exactly 27 years since the party was formed on 23rd August, 1996.



The party leader recalled his first statement on 23rd August 1996, which was centred on the principles of democracy.





In a low key anniversary gathering at the party's headquarters in Manjai, the veteran lawyer spoke on various issues concerning the party and the country and a whole.



He paid tribute to founding members, past and present as well as those who were in the forefront of the struggle with a special mentioned of Solo Sandeng and a host of others.



He reiterated his party’s commitment to the constitutional reform process.



Darboe called for a constitution that will avail the National Assembly more power to scrutinise political appointments.



On appointment of ministers, Inspector General of Police and other important positions, the UDP leader believes such appointments should be subject to parliamentary approval.



The UDP Secretary General also decried alleged corruption scandals, citing revelations made by the Auditor General’s report on certain corruption reports and others as a concern.





On freedom of expression and of the press, the party leader alleged that the press is “gradually being muscled.” He frowned upon what he described as threats on King FM and the treatment of Kerr Fatou for deprivation.



He called for a fully press freedom country, adding that the party’s National Assembly Members will support free press discussions in parliament.



On the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), Darboe called for more competent and trusted people as members of the electoral body.



On agriculture, he called for food security while urging for better education system.



“We must invest in agriculture,” Darboe emphasised.



Darboe described roads in The Gambia as substandard and called for better road infrastructure.



He called for better and quality education that will not be donor driven.



He seemingly did not approve Gambia relying mainly on Senegalese power supplier Senelec for electricity supply while calling for better initiative for a regular electricity supply.



