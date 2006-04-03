Author Topic Momodou





The Point: Aug 22, 2023

By: Jankey Ceesay

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/mile-2-inmates-appeal-for-records-office



Inmates at the State Central Prison at Mile II, have launched a urgent appeal to the government of The Gambia through the Ministries of Justice and Interior to create an office at the State Central Prisons to assist inmates, especially those who want to file an appeal and find it difficult to access their records from the courts.



This request was made following a recent visit to State Central Prison at Mill II by Kanifing Municipality National Youth Parliamentarians and Peace Network The Gambia.



During the visit, Sheikh Tijan Hydara, an inmate, disclosed that there are different nationalities serving various jail terms at the Prisons.





"Sometimes if we (prisoners) try to appeal, they demand for our records which is difficult for some people. We are appealing to the government through the Ministries of Justice and Interior to establish at least an office at the State Central Prison at Mile II that will be under the Prisons Department to be able to assist inmates that find it difficult to get hold of their records from the court.” he said.



He revealed that chatting among themselves, some disclosed “that they don't have family members or guardians because they are not Gambians to help them get their records from the courts and without these records, the appeal court cannot do anything to help with your sentence.”



Hydara equally expressed concern over what he calls 'government inability to provide enough drug supply at the Clinic at Mile II, saying government has neglected the Prisons.



“We have our clinic which is only left with paracetamol and painkillers. Medical personnel in there are working hard for us, and most of the time they use their own money or lobby for funds to buy medication for the clinic for us to use whenever the need arise. The government has totally neglected the prisons and I believe we deserve these basic needs for the betterment of our health and well-being.”



Inmates also called on Kanifing Municipality NYP and Peace Network The Gambia to amplify their voices and ensure their needs are attended to and not just to give them empty promises.



