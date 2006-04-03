Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Politics: Gambian politics
 Help wanted to find killer.		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author Previous Topic Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



12233 Posts
Posted - 04 Aug 2023 :  12:48:14  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote
==========
https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/tailor-allegedly-stabbed-to-death
==========


#Headlines

Tailor allegedly stabbed to death

Aug 3, 2023, 12:05 PM | Article By: Pa Modou Cham

Amid several crimes occurring in the Greater Banjul Area, the Gambia Police Force (GPF) has announced a stabbing incident involving Ousman Touray.
According to the Police, Mr Touray, a tailor was stabbed to death by an unknown person at Latrikunda Sabiji in the Kanifing Municipality.

“The Police are robustly investigating an alleged murder case involving one Ousman Touray, a tailor, who was found dead on Tuesday, August 1st, 2023, in LatriKunda Sabiji. According to our initial investigations, the victim was allegedly stabbed during a heated altercation with a suspect,” Police said.

“He was rushed to Ndemban Clinic where he was pronounced dead and the body was escorted to the Banjul mortuary for postmortem examination.”

Amid their continuous investigation of the deadly incident, the police urged the public to share and report any information that can be helpful to the investigative process.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
Edited by - toubab1020 on 04 Aug 2023 12:52:05
  Previous Topic Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2023 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.11 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06