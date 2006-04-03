Author Topic toubab1020





#Headlines



Tailor allegedly stabbed to death



Aug 3, 2023, 12:05 PM | Article By: Pa Modou Cham



Amid several crimes occurring in the Greater Banjul Area, the Gambia Police Force (GPF) has announced a stabbing incident involving Ousman Touray.

According to the Police, Mr Touray, a tailor was stabbed to death by an unknown person at Latrikunda Sabiji in the Kanifing Municipality.



“The Police are robustly investigating an alleged murder case involving one Ousman Touray, a tailor, who was found dead on Tuesday, August 1st, 2023, in LatriKunda Sabiji. According to our initial investigations, the victim was allegedly stabbed during a heated altercation with a suspect,” Police said.



“He was rushed to Ndemban Clinic where he was pronounced dead and the body was escorted to the Banjul mortuary for postmortem examination.”



Amid their continuous investigation of the deadly incident, the police urged the public to share and report any information that can be helpful to the investigative process.



====================#HeadlinesTailor allegedly stabbed to deathAug 3, 2023, 12:05 PM | Article By: Pa Modou ChamAmid several crimes occurring in the Greater Banjul Area, the Gambia Police Force (GPF) has announced a stabbing incident involving Ousman Touray.According to the Police, Mr Touray, a tailor was stabbed to death by an unknown person at Latrikunda Sabiji in the Kanifing Municipality."The Police are robustly investigating an alleged murder case involving one Ousman Touray, a tailor, who was found dead on Tuesday, August 1st, 2023, in LatriKunda Sabiji. According to our initial investigations, the victim was allegedly stabbed during a heated altercation with a suspect," Police said."He was rushed to Ndemban Clinic where he was pronounced dead and the body was escorted to the Banjul mortuary for postmortem examination."Amid their continuous investigation of the deadly incident, the police urged the public to share and report any information that can be helpful to the investigative process.

