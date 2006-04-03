Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Politics: Gambian politics
 State appeals release of trio selling Jesus’s land		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



12194 Posts
Posted - 17 Jul 2023 :  18:33:10  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote


The case was adjourned to the 28th July.


==========
https://standard.gm/state-appeals-release-of-trio-accused-of-selling-jesuss-land/
==========

By Bruce Asemota on July 17th 2023

The State has filed a notice of appeal challenging the decision of the Banjul Magistrate’s Court to release three persons over a land sale.
The trio were charged with seven counts of criminal offences, including conspiracy to defraud, obtaining goods by false pretence amongst others.
It is alleged that the trio in 2014 conspired among themselves to fraudulently obtain money from one Kutubo Ceesay totalling D200.000.00 for the sale of a plot of land belonging to Ensa Badjie, former IGP better known as Jesus at Old Yundum.
The accused persons went through a full trial and were acquitted and discharged by the Banjul Magistrate’s Court, but the state is dissatisfied and had filed a notice of appeal challenging the decision at the High Court.
Meanwhile, during court sitting at the last adjourned date, state counsel Jobarteh informed the court that the record of proceedings from the Magistrate’s Court was not available and made an application for the court to order the registrar to furnish the High Court with the records.
The presiding Judge, Justice Ebrima Jaiteh accordingly directed the Registrar of Banjul Magistrate’s Court to produce the records of proceedings before the court.
The case was adjourned to the 28t July.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
Edited by - toubab1020 on 17 Jul 2023 18:36:29
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2023 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.16 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06