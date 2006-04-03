Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

==========

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/accfa-to-team-up-with-giff-against-illegal-ports-charges



==========



#Headlines



ACCFA to team up with GIFF against Illegal Ports Charges



Jul 14, 2023, 12:33 PM | Article By: Abdoulie Nyockeh



Association of Clearing and Customs Forwarding Agents (ACCFA) is currently working towards signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with their counterpart Ghana Institute of Freight and Forwarders (GIFF) to address illegal ports charges affecting the operation of clearing and forwarding agents.



This was disclosed during the last day of the GIFF visit to The Gambia from 4to 8July 2023. The visit was meant to enable to GIFF come to The Gambia and meet members of the clearing and forwarding agents discuss issues of concern and adopt best practices to boost the maritime industry.



According to ACCFA president Essa Wally, all the necessary documents had been drafted and GIFF had been given their own copies and documents to make any adjustments and inputs before the signing of the MoU.



He confirmed that the M0U would surely help the members of the ACCFA to benefit a lot in terms of capacity building, in their exchange visits to learn best practices from Ghana, which is the powerhouse of economic growth in West Africa.



He also dilated on the importance of the visit of GIFF to The Gambia, saying it had given the ACCFA the idea to come together and work for the common good to address challenges facing the maritime industry.



He also thanked some eminent institutions like the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), Gambia Ports Authority (GPA), Gambia Maritime Administration (GMA), Single Window Office, and SMG Dry Port Company for receiving them in their offices and sharing best practices.



The visit, he said, would no doubt yield dividend, as it was an opportunity for The Gambia to collaborate with such an association in Ghana that would help ACCFA to build their capacity to become more responsive and effective in service delivery.



For his part, Mr Momodou Bah, Public Relations Officer for ACCFA, extolled the support from GRA, GPA and SMG Dry Port in ensuring the success of the study tour in The Gambia by GIFF.



According to Mr Bah, the recent visit of the delegation from the sister country of Ghana was good, considering the numerous challenges faced by the ACCFA inthe trade industry.



Mr Bah further described the visit as overwhelmingly encouraging and enlightening for the fact that “ACCFA is currently engaging on many things” such as in implementing the formation of regional body that would include ECOWAS Block.



“This would avail them the opportunity for all trade forwarders in West Africa to come under a single umbrella to map out the way forward for better trade facilitation on the continent.



Mr. Bah further expressed delight on behalf of the Members of the ACCFA and thanked the GIFF headed by the Chairman Johnny Mantey for the brilliant initiative, particularly for choosingThe Gambia as first point of contact, which The Gambia is proud of and appreciates.



Mr Bah also commended all those who supported the Association in one way or the other in ensuring the successful hosting of the conference in The Gambia. He gave special thanks to GRA under the dynamic leadership of the Commissioner General Mr Yankuba Darboe, for creating the opportunity for ACCFA to sign an MoU with GRA as it would foster better working relationship with the two parties and improve revenue mobilisation. He equally thanked his Association executive for the active participation during the visit of the GIFF to The Gambia.



