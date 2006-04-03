Author Topic toubab1020





Man found dead in Wassu



Jul 12, 2023, 4:47 PM | Article By: Ousmam Jallow, CRR



The Point has been reliably informed that one Saikou Jallow, a resident of Makka Saderr in the Niani District was on Saturday, 9 July 2023, allegedly killed and dumped at Wassu by unidentified people.

His nephew, Abubacarr Jallow confirmed the death of his uncle, stating that his uncle worked at Wassu ‘Sandika’ for many years before the horrible incident happened last week. Abubacarr added that his uncle sold mangoes and other edibles, confirming that he never spent the night at the market.



“He came home; took a bath and later returned to the Sandika. The reason why he went back to Wassu is unknown because he always stayed at home after work. The perpetrators of this act are unknown,” Abubacarr said.



The widow narrated: “Saikou Jallow came back home from the Sandika in the evening. He had bathed and returned to Wassu Sandika but didn’t come back until we heard about his death.”



The corpse was taken to the Bansang Hospital and later referred to the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) in Banjul. Our source revealed that the family and the police are working effectively to find the perpetrators.



Many people in Wassu including Makka Saderr and other surrounding villages felt unsafe due to the recent incident of attacks on people’s lives and properties.



The family members called on the Gambia government and the police to do a thorough investigation in order to bring the perpetrators to justice.



Pierre Bah, the chief of Niani District expressed his disappointment and sympathised with the family of the deceased, while appealing to the people who are fond of doing such act to desist from killing and attacking innocent people.



“Everyone has something to do in order to bring food for his or her family. So killing such people is a great loss to the nation and to their families,” Chief Bah stated.



