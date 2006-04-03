Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
==========

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/3-gambian-diplomats-expelled-from-u-s
=========


3 Gambian diplomats expelled from U.S.


Jul 10, 2023, 11:39 AM in Headlines.

According to reliable sources, three Gambian diplomats have been expelled from the United States after they were allegedly involved in activities incompatible with their diplomatic status.
The three are Mustapha Sosseh, deputy head of Mission, Alagie Babou Joof, Finance attaché and Pa Sako Darboe, first secretary at the Gambian Embassy in the U.S.

According to sources, on Friday, the U.S. State Department officials gave them till 17 July 2023 to leave the U.S.

Efforts were made by The Point for the Gambian Embassy in Washington to shed more light on the matter but proved futile.
