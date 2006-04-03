Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Politics: World politics
 UK.CANNABIS FARMS raided,1000 ARRESTED.		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



12158 Posts
Posted - 06 Jul 2023 :  14:58:41  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote

===========
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22943614/police-raided-cannabis-plants-worth-130million-arrested/
===========

BY Andrew Robinson
Published: 23:08, 5 Jul 2023
Updated: 23:08, 5 Jul 2023

Cops seized 200,000 cannabis plants, 15 to 20 guns, more than 40 other offensive weapons and £650,000 cash.

The swoops were aimed at smashing the hugely profitable enterprise for organised crime groups.

Steve Jupp, of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said gangs involved in cannabis farms are linked to crimes such as Class A drug smuggling, modern slavery and violence.

He added: “This operation not only disrupted a significant amount of criminal activity but intelligence gathered will also help inform future law enforcement.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
Edited by - toubab1020 on 06 Jul 2023 15:00:19
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2023 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.02 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06