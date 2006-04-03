Author Topic toubab1020





12158 Posts Posted - 06 Jul 2023 : 14:58:41

===========

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22943614/police-raided-cannabis-plants-worth-130million-arrested/

===========



BY Andrew Robinson

Published: 23:08, 5 Jul 2023

Updated: 23:08, 5 Jul 2023



Cops seized 200,000 cannabis plants, 15 to 20 guns, more than 40 other offensive weapons and £650,000 cash.



The swoops were aimed at smashing the hugely profitable enterprise for organised crime groups.



Steve Jupp, of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said gangs involved in cannabis farms are linked to crimes such as Class A drug smuggling, modern slavery and violence.



He added: “This operation not only disrupted a significant amount of criminal activity but intelligence gathered will also help inform future law enforcement.

======================BY Andrew RobinsonPublished: 23:08, 5 Jul 2023Updated: 23:08, 5 Jul 2023Cops seized 200,000 cannabis plants, 15 to 20 guns, more than 40 other offensive weapons and £650,000 cash.The swoops were aimed at smashing the hugely profitable enterprise for organised crime groups.Steve Jupp, of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said gangs involved in cannabis farms are linked to crimes such as Class A drug smuggling, modern slavery and violence.He added: “This operation not only disrupted a significant amount of criminal activity but intelligence gathered will also help inform future law enforcement. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Edited by - toubab1020 on 06 Jul 2023 15:00:19 Topic