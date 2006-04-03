Author Topic toubab1020





#Headlines ON Jun 22, 2023, 11:50 AM



Top businessman and Cyprus Honorary Consul, Mr. Salifu S. K. Jaiteh has donated two hundred and ten thousand dalasis worth of used clothings to the Upper River Region (URR) disaster victims.



Last week, the residents of URR faced a disastrous flash flooding after a heavy downpour that rendered hundreds of families homeless.



The victims lost their clothings and food items in the disaster and they have since being calling on the government and philanthropists to come to their aid.



Reacting to their calls, the proprietor of S. K Jaiteh and Sons and a philanthropist, Mr. Salifu S.K. Jaiteh has donated to the victims through the Office of the Chairman of Basse Area Council, Mr. Muhammad Ceesay.



In a low key ceremony held at his office on Wednesday 21 June 2023, Mr Jaiteh expressed solidarity with the victims saying; the gesture may appear small but believes it would go a long way in supporting the victims in their recovery bid.



“When I heard this disturbing news over this radio, I deemed it necessary to extend this helping hand to the victims at this critical moment in their lives. I am always ready and willing to support needy people in fulfillment of my corporate social responsibilities,” Mr Jaiteh stated.



The top entrepreneur prayed for the recovery of the victims in soonest possible time, saying that “Allah knows everything and He does everything for a purpose.”



“I have been helping victims since in the 80s not because I have wealth but instead, I do it to support humanity. I am calling on other businessmen to follow suit and support these needy victims to bring back their lives to normalcy” Mr. Jaiteh stressed.



For his part, the director of Planning and Development for Basse Area Council, Yaya T.B. Ceesay, who received the gesture on behalf of the chairman, thanked Mr Jaiteh for the support saying; it will go a long way in supporting the needy victims who are in dire need of help.



“I am extending a warm greeting from my Chairman to you and he is grateful for your timely intervention. We are calling on other entrepreneurs to emulate Mr. Jaiteh because the government cannot do it alone.”



While Mr Ceesay expressed gratitude to Mr. Jaiteh for the huge intervention, he assured him of the fair distribution of the items to victims through an account and transparent process.



The donated items were 30 bales of used clothes worth over D210,000 to be distributed among residents of URR who were affected by last heavy downpour.







