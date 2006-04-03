Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
By Amadou Jadama on June 16, 2023

Police prosecutors yesterday withdrew a theft case involving one Modou Krubally at the request of Abdoulie Jobe, petroleum and energy minister acting on the instructions of his wife.
Krubally, 27, was standing trial for house-breaking and stealing assets and cash belonging to Fatou Ndoye, Minister Jobe’s wife. Krubally had pleaded not guilty to the charges.
But at yesterday’s sitting, Sub-Inspector Bobo Jarju announced that they do not intend to proceed with the matter as Minister Jobe wrote to the inspector general of police asking for the matter to be withdrawn.
The presiding magistrate granted the prosecutor’s application and accordingly discharged Krubally.
According to court details, on 15 April, gold jewelleries valued at 35,000 pounds sterling (equivalent to D2,625,000), and 10,000 US dollars (equivalent to D610,000), and 5,000 euros (equivalent to D335,000) cash belonging to Fatou were stolen in her residence in Abuko.
During investigations, the police identified and arrested Krubally and alleged accomplice Mbukeh Kah. Krubally was arraigned at Bundung Magistrate’s Court and subsequently remanded at Mile 2 prison.

However, the minister’s wife later had a change of heart and asked for the case to be withdrawn from court.

On 10 May, Krubally was allowed bail but remained in detention as he could not fulfil the bail conditions.
