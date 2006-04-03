Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Politics: World politics
 "lack of diligent prosecution,"		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



12102 Posts
Posted - 14 Jun 2023 :  15:04:31  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote



==========
https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/high-court-discharges-accused-for-lack-of-diligent-prosecution

==========


#Headlines

High Court discharges accused for lack of diligent prosecution

Jun 14, 2023, 11:03 AM | Article By: Dawda Faye

Justice Isatou Janneh-Njie of the High Court at Kanifing yesterday discharged one Ali Jallow, who was charged with robbery with violence at the magistrates’ court. This followed the announcement by a state counsel that the state counsel in the case was sick, hence the absence. But Justice Janneh-Njie replied that if the state counsel in the case was sick, the state could have sent another state counsel to proceed with the case.

In her ruling, the presiding judge told the court that the magistrates’ court transferred the case to the High Court for lack of jurisdiction. “The state counsel in the case applied for an adjournment to call their witness. It is now one year and the state has not presented their witness to testify before the court. On the last adjournment, the court indicated that if the state fails to proceed with the case, the case will be struck out. The accused has a right to a fair and speedy trial. Since the state has failed to produce their witness for the case to proceed, the case is hereby struck out. The accused is therefore discharged for lack of diligent prosecution,” the presiding judge declared.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2023 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.02 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06