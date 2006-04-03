Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
==========
https://standard.gm/nrp-nam-tells-government-to-tackle-deportation/
==========

NRP NAM tells government to tackle deportation

By Olimatou Coker June 13, 2023


The National Assembly Member for Lower Saloum, Sainey Jawara, has urged the government to tackle the mass deportation of Gambians from Europe.

Speaking yesterday during the debate on the president’s State of the Nation Address, Jawara said the continuous deportation of young Gambians from Europe will increase insecurity and unemployment in the country. He said the government should, as a matter of urgency, engage its European counterparts and halt the deportations.
The representative also raised issues about young girls being trafficked from Sierra Leone and Nigeria for prostitution in The Gambia. He said the issue should be addressed, adding that the immigration and the police should take the matter seriously.

Mining

He advised the government to stop the sand mining activities at Denton Bridge warning that it will have a catastrophic effect on the coastal and riverine environment.

He said things are not working in the country because those entrusted with positions do not want to deliver.

Suwaibou Touray, the National Assembly Member for Wuli East, said The Gambia should come up with proper mechanisms to address the issues affecting the country’s agriculture sector and other important sectors so that The Gambia will stop begging or relying on foreign aid to implement its projects.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
Edited by - toubab1020 on 13 Jun 2023 22:20:08
