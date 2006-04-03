Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
toubab1020



12093 Posts
Posted - 08 Jun 2023 :  11:36:26



==========

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/son-allegedly-threatens-to-kill-mother-sister
==========


#Headlines

Son allegedly threatens to kill mother, sister

Jun 7, 2023, 12:11 PM | Article By: Dawda Faye

A man was yesterday arraigned before Magistrate Colley of the Kanifing Magistrates’ Court for allegedly threatening violence contrary to Section 84 of the Criminal Code.

Prosecutors alleged that John Sanneh on the 27th May, 2023, at Kololi, in the Kanifing Municipality of the Republic of The Gambia, with intent to intimidate, insult and annoy, threatened to kill one Paulin Sanneh, his sister, and Fatt Jatta, his mother, with a knife.

He denied the allegation.

Representing the IGP, ASP Oley Bob told the court that she was opposing bail. She further posited that although the offence with which the accused was charged is bailable, it is not safe for the accused to continue to stay with his family at home. “His mother and sister fear that he may take their lives. I urge the court to remand him at Mile 2 Prisons,” she told the court.

As a result, Magistrate Colley granted Prosecutor Bobb’s application to remand the accused until such a time when he will change his behavior.

Prosecutor Bobb is expected to make a line-up of her witnesses to shed light on the case on the 19th June, 2023.


.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
