toubab1020





Posted - 27 May 2023 : 09:59:00

https://standard.gm/police-commissioner-banda-arrested/

A commissioner of police, Lamin Banda is confirmed to have been arrested. Police Public Relations Officer ASP Binta Jatta said the matter of Banda is being investigated. She gave no further details.

Sources said Banda is being investigated in connection with alleged illegal sale of scrapped metals from an old ferry at Yelli Tenda. Others alleged that he was being targeted by the authorities after being accused of being a sympathiser of the opposition United Democratic party.



