https://standard.gm/



SEDAT JOBE TELLS PRESIDENT TO DISSOLVE CABINET

And call opposition to round table meeting By Omar Bah In the wake of a major electoral loss by the governing National Peoples Party last weekend, Dr Momodou Lamin Sedat Jobe, a former foreign minister and diplomat and member of the opposition United Democratic Party has advised President Adama Barrow to dissolve his 'slumbering' cabinet and engage...

May 24, 2023



