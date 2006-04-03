Author Topic toubab1020





EXTENSIVE CONCRETE drainage channels have been constructed alongside the roads which eventually take you into the wilderness of the NEW 1.2KM LINK ROAD

Gambia expects rainfall in early June



May 24, 2023, 11:40 AM | Article By: Pa Modou Cham



According to the Department of Water Resources’ seasonal rainfall prediction for July, August and September (JAS) 2023, The Gambia is expected to see the onset of rainfall between 8th and 15th June 2023.

The department further stated that these dates are expected to be generally early by up to 2 weeks over large parts of the country. It adds that judicious use of these predictions in planning agricultural activities will lead to safe sowing and enhanced crop and food production.



The institution further reiterated that the information should be widely available to extension services and agencies that have the responsibility of advising farmers on the appropriate time of planting and varieties to be planted.



"In an agrarian economy like The Gambia, where rain fed-agriculture is predominant, rainfall onset for the commencement of farming season is crucial. It affects the establishment of crops, agricultural production and subsequently, national economies. Failure in the timely establishment of rainfall onset usually affects farmers."



"It is essential that after a given date, the rain will become fairly continuous and sufficient to provide adequate soil moisture for and after planting is maintained as the season advances for the successful establishment of crops."



It is a fact that when the rains come travel and transport almost grind to a halt especially in rural areas, very few roads have good drainage although I did notice that in the town of .....EXTENSIVE CONCRETE drainage channels have been constructed alongside the roads which eventually take you into the wilderness of the NEW 1.2KM LINK ROAD

