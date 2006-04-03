Bantaba in Cyberspace
Overall Official IEC Results For The Chairpersons and Mayoral Elections for the 8 Councils across the country.

United Democratic Party (UDP) won 4 Councils

1. Banjul City Council (BCC)
2. Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC)
3. Brikama Area Council (BAC)
4. Mansakonko Area Council (MKAC)

Total Votes = 209, 465

National People's Party (NPP) won 4 Councils

1. Basse Area Council
2. Janjanbureh Area Council
3. Kuntaur Area Council
4. Kerewan Area Council

Total Votes = 194, 247

People's Progressive Party (PPP), 0 Councils.

Total Votes= 2, 023

People's Democratic Organization for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS) 0 Councils.

Total votes= 3, 796

Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) 0 Councils

Total Votes = 2, 614

Gambia For All (GAF) 0 Councils

Total Votes = 1, 227

Independent Candidates across the Country 0 Councils.

Total Votes = 44,974

Source: Kerr Fatou
