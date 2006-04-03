|
Overall Official IEC Results For The Chairpersons and Mayoral Elections for the 8 Councils across the country.
United Democratic Party (UDP) won 4 Councils
1. Banjul City Council (BCC)
2. Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC)
3. Brikama Area Council (BAC)
4. Mansakonko Area Council (MKAC)
Total Votes = 209, 465
National People's Party (NPP) won 4 Councils
1. Basse Area Council
2. Janjanbureh Area Council
3. Kuntaur Area Council
4. Kerewan Area Council
Total Votes = 194, 247
People's Progressive Party (PPP), 0 Councils.
Total Votes= 2, 023
People's Democratic Organization for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS) 0 Councils.
Total votes= 3, 796
Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) 0 Councils
Total Votes = 2, 614
Gambia For All (GAF) 0 Councils
Total Votes = 1, 227
Independent Candidates across the Country 0 Councils.
Total Votes = 44,974
Source: Kerr Fatou
