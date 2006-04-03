Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

11233 Posts Posted - 20 Mar 2023 : 11:21:21 MINISTRY OF FINANCE INSIDER:

Gampetroleum’s $12 million was withdrawn in cash and shared among the Cartel in 2021, soon after they took over. The state star witness admitted to handing bags of money to the cartel group.



As explained here: The personal accounts of tainted top officials that aided and enabled a low-level foreign petroleum hustler to take over Gampetroleum shares featured pathetic testimonials mired with conflict of interest …. that only did not bode well for State. Without question, the infighting between a small group of dismissive greedy people and an economic cartel group; are all explicitly responsible for the petroleum crisis.



Now let us follow and review the testimonies of some characters and their associates in this emerging scheme. They took considerable care to cover their tracks with millions of dollars in cash over payments amongst themselves, but their efforts were insufficient, as we can now see. Actually, come to think of it, the shortage was a well-planned coup to get rid of former management team fruits of labour over the years that made Gampetroleum extremely profitable.



On that point, people who attended the GP trial at the High Court gallery listened with dismay as they noted the desperation in tainted officials' voices during the proceedings. Tellingly, they all tried to extricate themselves from the incriminating evidence, and controversial statements that [they] volunteered were untrue. Needless to say, at every turn, even the prosecution team could make no sense of their testimonies, and they, too, were confused. On and on, it went with all their witnesses panicked and failing during cross-examination.



Hence the reason to keep all of these out of the news. In preparation for the takeover of GP, everything was on the table. Preferably, hives of “misinformation,” “conspiracy theories,” and “lies,” which, they allege (among other things) were used to deceive Gambians. Among other things, they kept conspiracy connoisseurs busy for weeks on various WhatsApp groups by leaking false information to distract Gambians.



In this context, the brilliant lawyer Mene clearly sketched out a background of events and unveiled to the Court …… how a group of foreign Economic Cartel led by one Abdourahman Barrow dubiously used multitudinous ill-timed propaganda to outsmart supposedly profound Gambian intellectuals and butted their heads against one another to rolled over GP shares to star oil. Well, the pattern of influence peddling is just one more example of a country sliding into accepting criminality as the norm. Why are they all fighting for critical sectors of our economy? These people all portray themselves as public-spirited citizens. They talk big whiles boasting of their worldwide connections. Ultimately, they milked Gampetroleum's profits and couldn’t even sign in a single vessel. The Petroleum tanks are still empty as of today, March 18th 2023.



Above all, those of us warned these folks, “ team members of the economic cartel group, “ against using dangerous conspiracy as evidence in the form of a task force report. We were proven right. They ignored our warnings and entangled their people further in a critical sector of the economy. Practical wisdom is scarce in an administration populated by selfish personalities and partisan fixers.



They never understood Supply-side measures such as deregulating energy standards with a crippling price structure and reducing means-tested safeguards for traders off the table, which led to the failure we are witnessing today. They wanted intrusive control of Gampetroleum and over its businesses. They fought hard with full state powers. By the way, some in their “ Voo” visited Marabouts, downed goats and sullied the reputations of people with intolerable slander. Ultimately, the “Chefla” and his minions are now embarrassed and humiliated. I could go on, but let me leave it that.



That much was clear. In subsequent months, one of the State witnesses privately confided to me their mistakes…. admitting the unarguable and, of course, much more. I was amazed. Apparently, he is still attracting vast attention by spreading conspiracies in the press. When we met the other day, there seemed to be a note of “ excess exultance” in his greetings and a smile of humiliation. Like others in the economic group, he is now captured by his past actions and likely to escape that past. Let me be specific: I kept my distance. He had little to quibble when we discussed Gampetroleum: “ Ah ! I suspected all along that man had a mischievous streak in him.…. he used us big time. We were deceived, and we all fell for it”.



Comparatively speaking, it’s apparent that two groups were responsible for the 2021 shortage. The group of foreign hustlers ( Now shareholders of Gampetroleum) whose efforts were never satisfactorily explained until under Government witnesses were put under vigorous cross-examination. Incidentally, the group of foreign hustlers breezes over Social Security’s D35 million dalasis bid that was waiting in line for approval — by using their State House influence to win over the shares of Muhammed Bassi with an offer of just a little over a million.



One thing struck me. The GP Court Case gave Gambians an inside look at how groups of foreign hustlers pervasively used insider information for their interest and their actions precisely triggered and manipulated the shortage. Indeed something helped them. A plethora of pretty far-fetched conspiracy theories in the form of a Task Force report —filled with concocted disinformation in purpose or effect, was authored by “SuperMinister Seedy Keita” and his culprits with a long-standing profit motive of taking over GP.



Ultimately, the opportunism and destruction only benefited a foreign businessman who deceived and outsmarted the economic cartel group and some distinguished citizens. In truth, the memorable appearance of a nervous Abdourahman Barrow — serves as a big lesson for Gambians. This guy is a hustler man with a very manipulative character. He is a user with no dignity, no restraint and apparent ulterior motives with a downright deep grudge against our Countrymen. Even more dreadful, naturally, to this day, he views Gambians dismally as low-life fools to be used. We have no one to blame but ourselves!



Practically, the “Task Force Report” with no adherence to the principle of truth and honesty, sought to confuse the Gambia public as intended. Sadly, Allah exposed them, and the case failed very fast. The Government witnesses cracked up, sweating profusely and stuttering quickly during cross-examination. These folks now privately confided to me a sense of hurt by being used and dumped.



Memories of events would rush in a while, reading through the Court transcript. Thereupon in point of fact, as I recently reread the Court transcript, the thought occurred: Let the Truth be known. So let us hear what they have to say on the Stand: Lawyer Mene (Q) questions vs Tambadou (A) answers.



Q – Do you know Abdulrahman Baro?

A – Yes, I do.

Q – Do you know one Ebrima Ndiaye?

A – Yes, I know him.

Q – It’s the same Abdulrahman Baro and Ebrima Ndiaye who reported to you, and it’s the reason you summoned an extraordinary board meeting at which he read a complaint against Gam Petroleum which you said the 1st accused refuted?

A – Yes, that’s correct.

Q – Abdulrahman Baro’s complaint was about the negative balance of the OMCs

A – Yes, that’s correct.

Q – Will you be surprised to know that Petro-gas, owned by Star Oil, had in the past taken huge volumes of products at Gam Petroleum on negative balances?

A – Yes, I will be surprised if that’s the case.

Q – And you will also be surprised to know that the same Abdulrahman Baro has requested uplifts on negative balances, and there are emails to that effect?

A – Yes, I will be surprised.

Q – In fact, Abdulrahman Baro is aware of the existing practice at Gam Petroleum of allowing OMCs to lift fuel on negative balances and he has taken advantage of this practice for many years.

A – Yes I will be surprised.

Q – If you knew Abdulrahman Baro had been taking uplifts on negative balances and he made that complaint will you doubt his motives?

A – Yes I would have doubted the motive.

Q – Amadou Keita told this court that the claim from Trafigura and the holding certificates were sent to him by Abdulrahman Baro. Are you aware of that?

A – No am not aware.

Q – Is it not surprising that Abdulrahman Baro calls you to complain about negative balances and comes to the board to complain and it’s the same Abdulrahman Baro who forwards Trafigura’s claim to the then acting General Manager?

A – Am not surprised.



Q – Am putting it to you that was a contact that Abdulrahman Baro made by contacting these Traders that their stocks are missing and they should come and make claims and that’s what triggered the shortage?



Q – It triggered the shortage because a vessel was already confirmed to be on its way on the verge of arrival to discharge product which was cancelled at the last minute. PW2 – Lamin Touray confirmed that as of the 31st of October 2021 when you had a stock shortage that they were expecting a vessel which was cancelled at the last minute.



Are you suggesting what he said is not true?

A – That is true! The cancellation was true.

Q – There is another vessel Eta that was originally scheduled from the 17th to the 25th of October 2021 and later rescheduled for the 5th of November 2021.

A – Yes that is possible.

Q – The agent of Trafigura in Dakar confirmed that they were receiving calls from The Gambia that their products were missing, and this reschedule was cancelled.

A – Yes, that was possible.

Q – You will agree with me that even assuming there was a problem with stocks sometime in late October 2021, it was exasperated by Abdulrahman Baro calling these Traders that their supplies were missing after which all the International Traders cancelled.



Q – PW1 – Amadou Keita told this Court the settlement Agreement with Addax was signed at Atlas Headquarters in Jeshwang, is that not, correct?

A – Yes!

Q – He also told this Court that he went there to sign the settlement agreement because the then Minister of Trade called him to go to Atlas Station to sign the agreement.

A – Am not aware of the Minister calling him to sign.

Q – Did you sign the settlement agreement?

A – Yes, I signed the settlement agreement with Addax at Old Jeshwang, witnessed by Amadou Keita after the Board gave approval and received Power of Attorney from Addax for Baboucarr Ndiaye, Managing Director of Atlas, to sign on their behalf.

Q – The Minister of Trade signed as a witness?

A – I said I signed, and Mr Keita was a witness. I am not aware that the minister signed.

Q – Was the Minister for trade present at any time during the signing?

A – No!

Q – So why do you think Amadou Keita will say the Minister called him for them to sign the agreement with Addax?

A – I don’t know!

Q – Are you aware that Star Oil has always been interested in taking over the position of the 2nd Accused at Gam Petroleum?

A – No am not aware.

Q – Take a look at this document. It’s a letter from Star Oil dated?

A – The 4th of October 2020, it's from Star Oil.

Q – On what subject is there any heading?

A – Yes, there is. (Heading read)

Q – Addressed to who?

A – The Board of Directors Gam Petroleum.

Q – Have you seen this letter before?

A – Yes, I have seen it before.

Q – Do you still maintain your position when I said Star Oil was interested in the 2nd Accused Person’s position?

A – I was aware of their interest; however, during the Board Meeting in which this was tabled, Star Oil clarified that they are requesting an expert to represent the management and not a Star Oil Staff.

Mene – We apply to tender this letter for identification purposes.

Court – Any objection?

Mballow – Am not objecting.

Court – Admitted and marked ID2 letter from Star Oil to Gam Petroleum.

Q – Star Oil, owned by Abdulrahman Baro and Ebrima Ndiaye, are directors from who you had received an expression of interest; you told the Court you would suspect their motive if you knew what I said. Do you see any justification in that letter?



Moreover, the enormous damage clandestinely done by a Senegalese National — Abourahman Barrow ( Star Oil), to the Gambia petroleum industry was far beyond anything we could have ever known. They do business with outlaw traders known as common criminals within the industry. Too much wreckage has accumulated around him. He has destroyed too many reputations.



For that matter, exhibits of letters from the group of cartels were displayed to show Gambians how a mob of foreigner hustlers with no assailable value splintered to gain control of an entity — and scammed GP out of millions of dollars. Interestingly, it’s amazing how this guy was exposed for his espionage and unparalleled deregulatory campaign that prolonged the Shortage and endangered our COUNTRY.



Now, of course, in no time, the Keita brothers — Seedy Keita and Amadou Keita, along with Mr Tambadou's overreached actions of yesterday and put GP now belly up. As things stand, no vessels are coming to Banjul. According to my notes, the petroleum tanks are still empty. OMCs are now using Castle’s private depot. GP is losing millions daily. Moreover, they all are complacent in settling for handing out millions of dollars in cash to a con artist who engineers a scheme of shortage. So far as I know, the erstwhile chairman Tambadou and Amadou Keita were used and dumped.



Article contributed by AN INSIDER AT THE MINISTRY OF FINANCE 20/03/2023!

