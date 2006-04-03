Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Momodou





Denmark

Denmark

11224 Posts Posted - 08 Mar 2023 : 13:00:16 Gambia's new VP sworn-in

The Point: Mar 8, 2023

By: Pa ModouCham

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/gambias-new-vp-sworn-in



President Adama Barrow yesterday presided over the swearing-in ceremony of the country’s new vice president following the demise of former VP Badara Alieu Joof.



At a ceremony held at the State House in Banjul, President Barrow stated that having reflected on the many qualified Gambians for appointment to the second highest Office of State in the country, he deemed it fitting to appoint Muhammad B.S. Jallow as vice president of The Republic of The Gambia.



“To his credit, Vice President Jallow has years of relevant experience in the Civil Service. Over the last decades, his progress in the service of the country landed him within the upper cadre of the administrative structure as Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Education and, later, at the Office of The President, where I appointed him Secretary General and Head of the Civil Service.”





During his tenure as Secretary General, President Barrow explained that Mr. Jallow earned his trust and respect, based on his performance and comportment. He added that Jallow demonstrated a high degree of professionalism and loyalty to the nation, hence his subsequent appointment to represent The Gambia at the Senegalo-Gambia Secretariat. He continued that while in active service, Jallow also showed exemplary character and left his mark in the institutions he served.



“I trust his knowledge of governance and public administration will be an asset to the country, particularly with regard to the supervisory role he will play in overseeing the government institutions under his purview and his participation in Cabinet deliberations. Vice President Jallow is assuming office at a time when the pace has been set to pursue our revised national agenda, as prescribed in the Green-Focal National Development Plan, 2023-2027.”



Denmark

11224 Posts Posted - 08 Mar 2023 : 13:14:01 Bah calls for enactment of bill to allow native languages in parliament

The Point: Mar 8, 2023

By: Ali Jaw

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/bah-calls-for-enactment-of-bill-to-allow-native-languages-in-parliament



Minister of Tourism and Culture, Hamat N.K. Bah, said on Wednesday that the bill which allows Gambians to speak their native languages at the National Assembly should be pursued and ensured it is enacted.



"When we were in parliament, [Sidia Jatta] and I have spoken many times about it. There is a provision in the constitution that says we can enact a law to allow people to speak in the National Assembly," he said.



"We failed in doing that. You [Sidia Jatta] and I have talked about it many times, but we must accept that we have failed in doing that and encourage others to get it done. That bill, we need to pursue it.”



He added that there is a clause in the constitution that makes provision for National Assembly Members to speak the country’s national languages at the Assembly.



"That means we must engage our legislators to make sure that that bill is done," he said, adding that as a member of cabinet and as the minister responsible for culture, he would do his best to support that process because it is happening in Senegal and almost all the countries, except in The Gambia.



"Our women have become the biggest victims of that,” he added, saying: "They do all the campaigning, all the running, mosquito bites everywhere with us, running and campaigning when they cannot be in parliament because they cannot speak English, which is the saddest thing that can happen to our country.



He said that when the supreme law of land makes provision for the national languages to be spoken in parliament, it should be made to happen.



"You have the opportunity and others. We missed it. We now need to go back to the drawing board to make it happen,” he said



"So I think letting our various languages be spoken at the National Assembly will not only promote our languages but would give opportunity to other people who have not studied English to be in parliament as representatives of their people.”



